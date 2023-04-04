Authorities are seeking a person who threw what they described as a “Molotov cocktail” at a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office vehicle early Sunday, then sprayed graffiti and wrote profanity on a retaining wall.

“This is an alarming incident as this has not been done in Helena before,” Sheriff Leo Dutton said in a text. “At least to a sheriff’s office vehicle.”

Dutton said the incident, which can be seen on surveillance video, occurred around 2 a.m. at the Law and Justice Center at 406 Fuller Ave. in Helena.

A male dressed in dark clothing came into the parking lot from the north. He is seen on surveillance video throwing a Molotov cocktail at a sheriff’s vehicle. He also picked up a crowbar and beat the passenger door of the vehicle, which was a Ford Explorer administration car, Dutton said.

Dutton asked the public for help, hoping someone may know something about the attack.

He said because of an incendiary device was used, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is going to assist the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

“This kind of behavior is not acceptable anywhere in Lewis and Clark County,” he said. “In my 37 years, I have not seen someone try to start a patrol vehicle on fire.”

Dutton said he was thankful for good support from residents “who will not approve of this violence.”

Anyone with information should call Deputy Jake Isbell at 406-447-8293.