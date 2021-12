The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday morning leaving her Helena Valley home.

Brown was last seen in a red 2007 PT Cruiser with Montana license plate number CAS273.

She is blonde, 5-feet, 1-inch tall, weighs 130 pounds and has two nose piercings.

If you have information about Brown's whereabouts or the vehicle, call the Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 406-457-8866.

