PSC to discuss North Star subdivision after water supply shut off

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Public Service Commission scheduled an out-of-cycle work session to discuss the North Star subdivision's water supply for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Residents of the subdivision had their water supply shut off on at least two separate occasions between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

An email sent from North Star Water and Sewer to residents of the subdivision and obtained by the Independent Record notified residents of an "emergency service disruption" effective Aug. 30 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily "until further notice."

"We realize this letter is likely reaching you after the service disruption was implemented," the email states.

The PSC ruled early August that the owners of the subdivision's water and sewer infrastructure must reduce its rates. North Star Water and Sewer initially requested permission to charge residents as much as $270 a month, citing maintenance costs, although said they would cap rates at $95 per month. Residents had been paying about $70 per month, but the PSC lowered that to about $56 per month.

The meeting, initiated by the public service commissioners, will be streamed live on the commission's website. A link to the stream will appear on its homepage about 10 minutes prior to the 3 p.m. meeting.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.