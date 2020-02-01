PSC to decide new water and sewer rates for Helena Valley subdivision

Subdivision to cancel contract with septic company

North Star Water & Sewer LLC's co-owner told the Montana Public Service Commission last week that the company would cancel a contract with a septic company allowing it to discharge its pump trucks into the subdivision’s sewage lagoon.

Last year Helena Valley resident Michael Kilbey raised concerns about the operation of North Star’s sewage lagoon and the practice of allowing septic pump trucks to discharge waste there.

Kilbey said in May that the pump trucks were coming multiple times per day and dumping in the lagoon in close proximity to wells and homes. He also raised concerns of airborne contamination and potential impacts to groundwater and pipes running beneath the road that he feared could rupture.

In response to questions from the Independent Record, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality admitted that it erred in 2006 when it permitted the lagoon. Its location did not comply with regulations at the time that required it to be at least 500 feet from wells.

DEQ took no enforcement action, however, saying that current regulations would allow the lagoon to be sited at its current location as it did not pose a threat to water. The agency also said it did not have jurisdiction over airborne pollution from the facility.

In response to questioning during North Star’s rate case before the PSC on Thursday, North Star co-owner Doug Peterson said that the contract with Helena Septic would be canceled after it expires in April. On the advice of Great West Engineering which built the waste water system, he said that he was instructed that the trucks were dumping too much material into the system and that could cause issues including increased maintenance and repair.

Under questioning from Derek Oestricher, an attorney and North Star resident who intervened in the rate case, Peterson paused and then answered in the affirmative when asked if the $600 contracted dumping fee was a “sweet heart deal,” but questioning did not offer further explanation about how the terms were decided or who negotiated them.