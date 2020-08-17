PSC orders utility rate reduction for Helena Valley subdivision

Unable to document the costs of infrastructure, North Star relied on the engineering firm that built the infrastructure to testify on its value. That testimony put the valuation at about $5 million. Based on that figure, the company said it has drastically undercharged homeowners for a decade.

The $5 million figure was challenged by the Montana Consumer Council, a state agency that advocates on behalf of utility customers before the PSC, and Derek Oestreicher, a North Star homeowner and attorney who intervened in the case. The council valued the infrastructure at only $1.2 million based on a North Star financial report. Restrictive covenants also say that the water and sewer infrastructure could be purchased by the homeowners association at the price of $1.2 million.

Based on that valuation, the council and Oestreicher argued the rate should actually be reduced.

In its decision to lower rates, the PSC said it agreed the $1.2 million valuation to be the more accurate of the two and that the company had recouped some of its costs through lot sales.

In response to the decision, Oestreicher said North Star could not substantiate its request and that the PSC determined the investments of 272 homeowners in the North Star Subdivision were more important.