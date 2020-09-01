PSC orders investigation into Helena Valley subdivision water shortage

In light of the recent PSC decision, Derek Oestreicher, a North Star homeowner and attorney who intervened in the case, said during Tuesday's meeting the service disruption "feels very retaliatory."

North Star Water & Sewer is expected to appeal the PSC order.

"The rate case that North Star was involved in took 10 years to come to some semblance of a conclusion, and apparently North Star intends to appeal your decision that was just handed down a couple of weeks ago," Oestricher told the PSC on Tuesday. "I would hope that North Star would instead of spending money on lawyers to raise the rates in this neighborhood, that they would spend money to provide a reasonably adequate service and reasonably adequate facilities."

A member of the commission's legal counsel Luke Casey proposed the show cause order and investigation and recommended approval.

Casey said he does not think that staff has the facts before it to determine whether or not the circumstances that led to the water shutoff met legal criteria. Per commission rules, a utility is allowed to shut off service to customers in the event of an unavoidable emergency or accident.