PSC orders Helena Valley subdivision to permit irrigation

Residents of a Helena Valley subdivision struck a blow in their years-long fight over water after the Montana Public Service Commission ordered the subdivision owner to implement several emergency interim measures, including permitting irrigation.

A notice of commission action filed by the PSC Thursday details the measures North Star Development must enact after it has repeatedly shut off water to homes, including at least twice in 2021, because of what North Star is calling over-consumption by the residents.

Subdivision co-owner Joe Scanlon said in an interview Thursday that 20% of the residents are using 80% of the water and not allowing the wells to recharge.

"We cannot get these people to listen," Scanlon said. "They think water comes out of the tap."

North Star must "do all things necessary" to secure two distribution pumps prior to close of business Friday, the PSC notice states.

The subdivision has six wells servicing the nearly 300 residences, and according to testimony before the PSC, only three are operable.