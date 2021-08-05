PSC orders Helena Valley subdivision to permit irrigation

Residents of a Helena Valley subdivision struck a blow in their years-long fight over water after the Montana Public Service Commission ordered the subdivision owner to implement several emergency interim measures, including permitting irrigation.
A notice of commission action filed by the PSC Thursday details the measures North Star Development must enact after it has repeatedly shut off water to homes, including at least twice in 2021, because of what North Star is calling over-consumption by the residents.
Subdivision co-owner Joe Scanlon said in an interview Thursday that 20% of the residents are using 80% of the water and not allowing the wells to recharge.
"We cannot get these people to listen," Scanlon said. "They think water comes out of the tap."
North Star must "do all things necessary" to secure two distribution pumps prior to close of business Friday, the PSC notice states.
The subdivision has six wells servicing the nearly 300 residences, and according to testimony before the PSC, only three are operable.
Representatives of the subdivision told the commission Tuesday the system is limping along on a back-up pump after the primary pump failed last month when residents disobeyed water restrictions, causing the well to dry up and the pump to burn out.
North Star is required to report back to the PSC by Monday on whether or not the distribution pumps were purchased, installed and operating properly.
This summer, North Star prohibited residents from using water for outside domestic uses, including irrigating and car washing, and threatened hefty fines for noncompliance.
Scanlon said there is enough water for residents for indoor uses.
"When these people don't listen, there's nothing we can do," he said. "We're trying to save them from themselves."
Residents testified during a July 27 PSC work session that they have resorted to hauling water from elsewhere and saving bath water to keep their homeowners' association-required trees alive.
The PSC ordered North Star to implement an "odd-even day watering schedule," in which odd-numbered addresses are permitted to water their lawns for 30 minutes at 10 gallons per minute on odd-numbered days and vice versa, the notice states.
The subdivision homeowners' association can override this provision should it decide the loosened restrictions jeopardize water supply.
However, faulty water meters were installed throughout the subdivision, and residents argue that enforcement is nearly impossible.
The PSC's order also calls for North Star to "address longer-term solutions regarding customer metering, supply, delivery, and notice by April 1, 2022."
"(A)fter North Star has replaced or repaired its main distribution pump, it must evaluate whether external water consumption can be accommodated and implement measures to deliver adequate water for reasonable indoor and outdoor uses of its customers as soon as practical," the notice states.
The PSC is expected to consider next steps in the case during a work session scheduled for Tuesday morning.
The commission has also said it will address the "longer-term solutions" by issuing a procedural order following its continued investigation.