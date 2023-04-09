The Montana Public Service Commission recently congratulated Tina Shorten for what officials described as 40 years of “exceptional service” to the people and state of Montana.

Shorten began her career with the Department of Revenue in 1983 for two years, followed by three years at the Montana Highway Department (now the Montana Department of Transportation), before landing permanently at the PSC in 1988.

Shorten is the supervisor of the Regulatory Compliance Division at the PSC.

“Her tenacious work ethic and years of experience make her an irreplaceable asset to our team, Commission President James Brown said in a news release.

“She keeps a warm and bubbly attitude and is the first to offer help in all areas of the department,” he said. “Her commitment to ensuring all Montanans have access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable utility services is undeniable. She handles every consumer assistance case with compassion and strives to find a resolution that will satisfy both the consumer and the utility. Tina personifies the term public servant.”

Her duties include participating with, and directing, a staff of four other members who: respond to consumer inquiries and disputes between regulated utilities and the customers they serve; help with public comment and access to PSC proceedings; recommend corrective actions for violations of rules and laws; assess and prepare reports of consumer aid requests; research, interpret and audit utility compliance with state law and administrative rules; and process and evaluate applications and other filings from motor carriers, telecommunications companies, and water/sewer companies.

“Tina is a bright spot for all of us…after 35 years at the PSC, her enthusiasm for working here, her innovation, forward looking mindset, encompassing outlook… is about as awesome a reflection of the work and attitude of this agency as you will find,” Commissioner Dr. Annie Bukacek said.

Anyone who has contacted the PSC to provide their comments or request information has likely encountered Shorten, who is truly an ambassador for the PSC, the commissioners said.

“Her efforts at the PSC have allowed those who work and interact with her to witness what public service truly means,” they said.