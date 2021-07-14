Proud Boys poker run to benefit veterans canceled

The New York Times says the Proud Boys was founded By Gavin McInnes in 2016 as a club for men. Members describe themselves as “Western chauvinists” and appeared “eager to engage in violence and who frequently espoused anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic views,” the Times reported. The Proud Boys has reportedly been disavowing Trump, claiming he did nothing to help those in the group who face legal action for the Jan. 6 insurrection which resulted in violence at the Capitol.

Most recently, Proud Boys took part in the Sagebrush Days parade on July 3 in Buhl, Idaho, the Associated Press reported.

The East Helena event included a 150-plus mile ride, a 50/50 raffle, prizes, barbecue and beverages. Tickets were listed at $25 per person or $60 for couples.

After the concerns were raised, Reeder planned to take the Proud Boys name off the event and have it anyway. Reeder is a former Marine who said he found a brotherhood in the Proud Boys. He said earlier the fundraiser was never officially a Proud Boys event, and he had approached national leadership and was told it was his decision as to whether to attach the Proud Boys name to it.