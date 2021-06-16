Proud Boys name yanked from East Helena charity event after concerns raised

He said that if Trump had not befriended members of the group, so to speak, they would be heroes right now. Reeder said the mainstream media tried to derail Trump.

“He mentioned our name and we were done,” he said.

“We are just like you,” Reeder said. “We love our country, almost to a fault. If you befriend us and we befriend you, we will have your back to the bitter end.”

“I took this bull by the horns and said I am going to do it. I love my veterans,” he said, telling those who criticize the Proud Boys: “It’s a free country, but please educate yourself before you slander.”

He denied claims that Proud Boys is a racist organization, noting the ethnic diversity within national leadership. He also said the event was focused on helping heroes.

“Anytime I can raise money for veterans I will try to do it,” Reeder said.

He said he did not realize he had to approach the actual post commander. He said his wife approached a worker in the bar and they agreed. Reeder said he has since apologized profusely. He said he would like to have the poker run, remove the Proud Boys’ name from the event, and make a donation to the VFW.