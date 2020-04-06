Protests continue as Helena breaks ground on Beattie Street Trailhead project

"Pushing this project through at this time is insensitive and inconsiderate at best," Bishop wrote in her email to the city commission.

City staff sent out a news release later Monday addressing the concern.

"The Governor's Stay-At-Home Directive outlines public works construction projects as 'essential infrastructure,' and are therefore exempt," the news release states. "To prevent the spread of COVID-19, these projects will comply with social distancing protocols."

The city intends to move forward with a number of public works projects planned for the spring, including the Beattie Street Trailhead, improvements to portions of Front Street and sidewalk repairs at the intersection of Montana Avenue and Highland Street.

Opitz said the city has also received some complaints about the increase in traffic on Beattie Street resulting from the project, and that as with any construction project, people should expect some inconveniences.

"Regardless of where people are coming from, if they are voicing legitimate complaints, we will follow up," she said, adding that city staff intends to host weekly update meetings on the project via video conferencing.