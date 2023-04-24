April 24, 2023
Arrest in gallery #mtnews #mtpol #mtleg pic.twitter.com/ZOpZ8Hle8r— Tom Kuglin (@IR_TomKuglin) April 24, 2023
#mtpol #mtleg pic.twitter.com/HNG20suK7A— Holly Michels (@hollykmichels) April 24, 2023
House gallery pic.twitter.com/AwqKwEVLwa— Holly Michels (@hollykmichels) April 24, 2023
Crowd control units just cleared the house and arrested an unknown amount of demonstrators. #mtnews #mtleg pic.twitter.com/6HDs63qikO— Thom Bridge (@thom_g_bridge) April 24, 2023
Outside pic.twitter.com/HztnYcfREe— Holly Michels (@hollykmichels) April 24, 2023
Holly Michels is the head of the Montana State News Bureau.
Holly Michels
Head of the Montana State News Bureau
Head of the Montana State News Bureau.
Followed notifications
Tom Kuglin
State Reporter/Outdoors Reporter
Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.
