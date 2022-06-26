Protesters gather at Capitol in wake of Supreme Court decision, demand reproductive rights

Montana's March for Reproductive Rights held on the Capitol grounds in Helena Sunday morning drew more than 1,000 protesters, angry, frustrated and scared, mobilizing in the wake of Friday's Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade.

The group calls itself a grassroots organization that "formed organically on Facebook" in October, according to one of the group's moderators Reilly Neill.

"We want to get folks registered to vote, get folks active and out in their communities," Neill said in an interview ahead of the march.

The about 1,200 attendees, seemingly every one with a sharply worded sign, heard speeches from Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, Justice Jim Nelson, congressional candidate Penny Ronning and poet Melissa Kwansy.

Helena resident Brooke Hathaway, 20, said she came to protest because of her year-old child.

"I had the right to choose to be a parent," Hathaway said. "It was a hard decision for me at a young age, but I got to make that choice."

Helena resident Kalia Brown, 20, said she is "infuriated" and feels her "voice" was taken from her and every woman with the court's decision to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion that was the law of the land for nearly a half-century.

"If I'm proving I have a voice. It's my job to be here, standing with everyone else," Brown said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade ruling and eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion.

In Montana, abortion remains legal, protected by a 1999 state Supreme Court case. The state does not have a so-called "trigger law" like all of its neighbors.

The decision in Armstrong v. State, the 1999 case in Montana, held that abortion access is protected by Montanans’ constitutional right to privacy.

Shannon Walden, a 62-year-old Fort Benton resident, said she made the drive Sunday to the capital city to show her support.

"I'm pissed," Walden said.

She said she hopes fellow attendees walk away from the march with renewed energy.

"Don't give up hope," Walden said. "You're not alone."

A common feeling among attendees spoken to was that the issue of reproductive rights is much more than simply a woman's cause.

Doug Turman, 62, of Helena said he came to the protest with his wife.

"She, like many of the women I know, are feeling disrespected, feeling invisible," Turman said. "They feel overlooked, almost assaulted, and need support."

Bozeman resident Daniel Dutcher, 28, said he brought the protest signs he made last year to the march.

"This goes so much further; it's about privacy in general," Dutcher said. "It's important to take a stand."

Helena Police Department Sgt. Danny David confirmed the department had a light presence at the event, and that aside from one spat between a protester and counter protester in which no arrests were made, "it's been very peaceful."

"For how many people are here, it's been quiet," David said.

Montana Highway Patrol, tasked year round with policing the Capitol, also kept watch over the protest.

