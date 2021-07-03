Proposed Mount Helena subdivision worries neighbors

Bartsch said the proposal calls for an "extensive trail system" that will maintain residents' access to open lands around Mount Helena.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said he and his wife are proponents of the arts. They intend to name the development's streets after prominent local artists and commission those artists to produce art installations that will reside within the subdivision's trial system.

As for potential traffic impacts and mitigation, Bartsch said he will leave that to the experts, the city engineers currently reviewing the proposal.

"This development is in line with the city's master plan; it's on their map," he said. "We're proud of the fact we're helping the city move forward with that vision."

He also pointed to the need for affordable housing in the area and said the subdivision will help to alleviate that desperate need.

In order for a major subdivision such as this to receive approval from the Helena City Commission, it must go through multiple reviews.

The first is a completeness review that simply ensures all the parts necessary for a subdivision application are in place.