Proposed Mount Helena subdivision worries neighbors

A 170-unit subdivision proposed to be built on some of the last developable land around Mount Helena is in the final stage of the city's review process, but some residents in the area worry the influx of new neighbors will overrun the already congested roadways.
The proposed West Side Major Subdivision is loosely bounded by U.S. Highway 12 to the northwest, Knight Street to the north, Hauser Boulevard and Park Drive to the east, and Mount Helena to the south.
The proposal calls for four phases of development between now and 2027.
By year's end, the developer, Sussex Development, intends to bring online 28 single-family residences and 28 multi-family fourplex units at the northern end of the land, a block south of Knight Street.
The subdivision will not connect to any major roadway as ingress and egress to and from phase one of the development will be Hauser Boulevard. U.S. Highway 12, or Euclid Avenue, is the nearest east-west thoroughfare.
According to the developer's subdivision application submitted to Helena's Community Development Department, a small, unpaved strip of Hauser Boulevard between Park Drive and Granite Avenue will be reclassified from a private residential street to a minor collector street when fully built out.
The developer's traffic study submitted with the application deems the existing infrastructure sufficient to support the added daily vehicle trips that come along with 170 residential units. However, that would require residents of the new subdivision to travel about a half mile south out of their way before continuing north along Granite Avenue to reach Euclid Avenue.
Forrest Zimmerman, secretary of a local nonprofit organization called Save Helena Westside that was created to protest the development, said your average motorist is not going to take that extra half-mile route.
Zimmerman argues they will take the shortest route to Euclid Avenue, which runs right in front of his house and about 16 others along Knight Street, one of those private residential streets in the vicinity.
That stretch of Knight Street is narrow and dotted with "children at play" signs. It gets even narrower when the residents park their trailers and boats on the street.
The yards on this block are green and cut, and the sidewalks are uniform and consistent, unlike the rest of the street. There is about a 100-foot jog in the middle of the block Zimmerman said is perfect for concealing children walking to school and dog walkers.
"The traffic studies are just numbers, but we're talking about actual people here," he said, expressing a concern for his safety and that of his neighbors.
To further complicate matters, Kessler Elementary School's student drop-off and pick-up site is located just south of Euclid Avenue. Those drop-off and pick-up times when school is in session render Granite Street nearly impassable, residents say.
"I only let my kids walk to school a couple of times a week and I'm terrified the entire time," said Sarah Perry, president of Save Helena Westside and a mother of three Kessler students.
Save Helena Westside argues that the developer's traffic study, which deemed Granite Street sufficient to carry the estimated additional 1,400 vehicle trips per day by 2027, was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic while school was not in session. The developer's traffic study was conducted by WWC Engineering. The firm understood this and attempted to compensate for the possibly skewed numbers by incorporating Montana Department of Transportation data collected in 2017.
The local engineering firm said in the application it "performed most of the traffic analysis for this project based on the September 2017 traffic counts conducted by MDT and factored the 2020 data collected along Granite Avenue to correlate with the 2017 data."
City Planner Michael McConnell said some traffic mitigation efforts have been proposed by the developer, including a rapid flashing pedestrian crossing beacon at Knight and Granite streets.
Developer Ron Bartsch, who co-owns Sussex Development with his wife, said he intends to meet with residents July 15.
"We want to give an opportunity for residents to share their concerns with us and see if it's possible to address those concerns," Bartsch said.
He said he has been developing in the Helena area for about 20 years and plans to "bring the same attention to quality and aesthetics as we do with all our projects."
Bartsch said the proposal calls for an "extensive trail system" that will maintain residents' access to open lands around Mount Helena.
He said he and his wife are proponents of the arts. They intend to name the development's streets after prominent local artists and commission those artists to produce art installations that will reside within the subdivision's trial system.
As for potential traffic impacts and mitigation, Bartsch said he will leave that to the experts, the city engineers currently reviewing the proposal.
"This development is in line with the city's master plan; it's on their map," he said. "We're proud of the fact we're helping the city move forward with that vision."
He also pointed to the need for affordable housing in the area and said the subdivision will help to alleviate that desperate need.
In order for a major subdivision such as this to receive approval from the Helena City Commission, it must go through multiple reviews.
The first is a completeness review that simply ensures all the parts necessary for a subdivision application are in place.
The second is a sufficiency review that ensures all the parts of the application contain enough pertinent information to move the application to the next step. This step does not make a determination on whether or not the proposal is a good idea.
The city's community development department deemed this application sufficient on June 29.
The third and final review is what is called the complete review, during which city staff looks at potentially mitigating impacts, applicable state and local laws, public health impacts and effects on the environment, among many other factors.
The application is also sent to every city department and many outside agencies, such as Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Helena Public Schools, all of which get an opportunity to weigh in.
The city's own traffic engineer will also review the developer's traffic study during this time.
Before the city commission can even consider this subdivision application, it will also need to pass an annexation resolution, as the area is not currently within the city's borders, in addition to a resolution zoning the area.
These steps require the oversight of a planning board and zoning commission.
Per state law, all of this must occur within 80 days of that June 29 approval.
It is also during this time that members of the public can provide comment for the record.
Director of Community Development Sharon Haugen said those interested in making public comments should consult relevant state and local laws and regulations and tailor their comments to help "focus their efforts."
"It is important to understand people will have plenty of opportunity to make public comment," Haugen said.
Brandi Swingley and her husband recently closed on a house in the neighborhood. Swingley said she is concerned for the safety of her young children, who will be attending Kessler by the subdivision's proposed completion date.
"Believe me, we're really pro-affordable housing, but not at the expense of our safety," she said.
All of the about a dozen residents who agreed to be interviewed for this story said they are not against the subdivision itself. They said they are mostly concerned with the existing infrastructure's ability to support the subdivision. Still others questioned the storm water drainage, access to open lands and narrowed wildlife corridors.
The city's parks board will consider the proposal during its Aug. 4 meeting. The zoning commission will consider the proposal during its Aug. 10 meeting. And the planning board will take up the issue Aug. 17.
Those three meetings are open to the public.
The Helena City Commission is expected to consider those boards' recommendations during an initial public hearing Sep. 20. A second and final public hearing on the subdivision proposal is set for Oct. 4.