Proposed master plan offers vision for MDC campus in Boulder

A draft master plan for the south campus of the Montana Developmental Center in Boulder offers two proposals which both call for housing, commercial development and public amenities.

The biggest difference is whether the community wants to preserve two historic buildings or raze them.

The proposed Boulder River Commons draft master plan looks at demolishing Griffin Hall (Building No. 9) and Cottage (Building No. 5), both owned by Jefferson County, or convert them into apartments.

The two proposals for possible redevelopment are known as Alternative A and Alternative B. Officials said this is not a final approval of any project, but more or less a concept.

Alternative A preserves existing historic buildings with as many as 51 apartment/condominium units and includes commercial and/or retail along Highway 69, 42 housing units (single-family, townhome and multi-family), shared streets and recreation with Youth Dynamics International, a community park and an optional community center.

Alternative B demolishes existing buildings and includes commercial/retail along Highway 69 with a hotel option, 67 housing units (single-family, townhome and multi-family), a separate entrance and streets for Youth Dynamics International and a community park.

The executive summary of the draft says a site concept was also done for the property north of the south campus that is owned by the state and Jefferson County and is utilized as the county shop facility and state Department of Transportation facilities.

“This option would allow public access for one of Boulder’s major assets, creating open space, recreation and highlighting the river ecosystem,” the draft states.

The vision statement for the project reads:

“Boulder River Commons is a mixed-use development located south of the picturesque Boulder River, in central Jefferson County, Montana. It a bustling center of activity, full of rich history, and close to the hearts of longtime Boulder residents. Residential neighborhoods are full of people of all ages, strolling along the connected network of sidewalks, shopping at the nearby commercial hubs, and utilizing the lush parkland with recreational opportunities for all. The site creates housing, business services, and recreation, while serving as an attractive gateway into Boulder, Montana.”

A preliminary architectural report draft will be available the week of March 7.

Public comments on both documents will be accepted until March 22. The plan will be finalized after the public comment period, and a final draft will be completed and presented at a day to be determined.

Jefferson County Commission Chair Leonard Wortman said he does not know if the plan has developed a good enough idea of what can be done with the two historic buildings.

"They cost so much to tear down and they cost way, way too much to retrofit," he said, adding he has concerns the proximity to some correctional facilities makes it is a good fit for residences.

"I'd like to see more commercial development," he said.

Commissioner Cory Kirsch said the draft master plan "is a good start, at least for what people want to see out there."

He said the county has no funds to move toward the project, but added officials did want public comment as to what kind of project should be developed.

Drew Dawson, Boulder City Council president, said a significant effort was made by those developing the plan to involve the citizens and their comments throughout the entire process.

He said he’d like to see that continue.

“I hope the folks of Boulder and the surrounding area take the opportunity to make comments on final proposal and let everyone know what their thoughts are,” he said.

Dawson said he has heard sentiments expressed for both proposals, but not an overwhelming opinion either way.

The report notes there have been three public meetings about the project in which an average of 22 people attended, and there were 413 website participants.

Holdren said the project was funded, in part, by a Big Sky Trust Fund grant and Jefferson County was the recipient. The county will have the final say on the plan approval, "However, we are also coordinating with the city as they’re seen as a long-term partner in this project," she said.

The Montana state Legislature voted in 2017 to close the Montana Developmental Center. It was Montana's only residential facility for people with developmental disabilities that provided 24-hour care for those with the most severe behaviors.

The main facility has found new use as the Montana Highway Patrol moved to the 48-acre north campus in August.

The town of Boulder set up several committees to look at future uses of the Montana Developmental Center campus. Headwaters RC&D, Department of Environmental Quality, Jefferson County and Jefferson Local Development Corp. in 2020 selected FourFront Design and SMA Architects to work on a master plan and Preliminary Architectural Report for the Montana Developmental Center Campus.

The county owns the 6.58 acres that Buildings #5 and #9 sit on. The entire master plan area is about 10 acres.

Jessica Holdren, project manager, principal planner and landscape architect with FourFront Design, said it is not an either/or survey. But people are asked to comment on the alternatives.

“The master plan alternatives intend to provide flexibility and options, and people don’t need to express their preferences for one over the other,” she said.

A survey was done to set project goals for the site. Of those who answered, 92% said the property should be a community resource the public can use (2% disagree and 6% are not sure) and 60% believe the Montana Developmental Center should be preserved as much as possible (22% disagree and 18% are not sure).

Of those who responded, 81% agree the site should incorporate trails, open space and public amenities (8% disagree and 11% are not sure) and 66% say the site should be a regional service hub for businesses and services different than those found in downtown Boulder.

The report found that the price of the condominium units would have to be $300,000 each in order to break even and an entry level home would likely cost $330,000. Based on current interest rates for a 30-year mortgage, the payment would be $1,600 a month or 27% of the media monthly household income for Jefferson County residents.

It suggests a mix of housing – apartments, condos, townhomes, single-family homes - to help residents.

Dawson said Boulder has undergone some exciting changes or improvements in the past few years since Montana Development Center closed.

“That will continue to happen,” he said. “I think there is lots of things going on in the Boulder area that make it an exciting place to work and live.”

To review the draft master plan or to comment, go to: https://www.planmdc.com/.

