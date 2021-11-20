Proposals accepted for statue of former Gov. Judy Martz

A committee working on a memorial to Judy Martz is moving toward a life-size statue honoring the woman who was Montana’s first female governor, and plans to place the statue near the hallway entrance to the current governor’s office.

Dave Galt, who is heading up the Gov. Martz Statue Organization, met Friday with the Capitol Complex Advisory Council, an offshoot of the Department of Administration.

“It went as good as I could have hoped for,” Galt, a former transportation director under Martz, said after the meeting.

He said the state committee agreed with plans to have a statue instead of a bust, and to a tentative proposal to place the statue near the staircase by the governor’s office on the second floor of the state Capitol. He said the council -- made up of state lawmakers, members of the Montana Arts Council, Montana Historical Society, the DOA and public -- asked to be updated on progress.

He said he will now take proposals from artists for a life-size statue of Martz.

Galt said the citizens committee has raised nearly $175,000 for the statue. That includes $10,000 from the Gianforte Family Foundation, a group run by the family of current Gov. Greg Gianforte. NorthWestern Energy has donated $15,000 as well.

Galt said estimates for the statue have been about $80,000, so the remainder of the funds raised will be used for maintenance, administration and its dedication.

Martz died in Butte on Oct. 30, 2017 at age 74, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

State lawmakers passed Senate Bill 275, by Sen. Al Olszewski, R-Kalispell, in 2019, which gives a committee five years to raise funds to put a museum quality statue or bust in honor of Martz on the Capitol grounds. The committee must raise funds and the statue design must get approval from the Capitol Complex Advisory Council and the Montana Historical Society.

Martz was Gov. Marc Racicot's running mate in 1996. She ran for governor after Racicot was barred from seeking a third term.

She served as the state’s 22nd governor from Jan. 1, 2001, to Jan. 3, 2005. She often wore a turtle pin and “boldly proclaimed ‘Behold the turtle, he only moves forward when he sticks his neck out!’" She did not seek re-election.

Galt said he plans to return to the Capitol Complex Advisory Council at the end of January with more details.

He was confident the Martz statue committee will meet its Oct. 1, 2024, deadline.

“Our timing is good and solid,” he said.

Any artist interested in creating a statue of Martz should contact Galt at galtdavidmt@gmail.com.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

