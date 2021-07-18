Propane grill sparks house fire near Montana City

The Montana City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night that was reportedly caused by flames from a propane gas grill that had briefly been left unattended.

Firefighters received a call about 8:30 p.m. of a two-story house engulfed in flames in the Wildland Urban Interface, a remote area east of Interstate 15, officials said. Fire officials would not be more specific about the location.

The department reported Sunday that the homeowner was cooking dinner on a propane gas grill near the house. The homeowner briefly went into the house and returned to find flames out of control. Due to the spotty cellphone coverage in that area, it was eight minutes between the first unintelligible call to 911 dispatch and getting the fire report.

The fire was reportedly encroaching on the wildland.

The Clancy Volunteer Fire Department, Eagle Ambulance and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were paged to assist. Eagle Ambulance reported there were cows on the road about a mile before the residence, creating a hazard for responding fire trucks, officials said. Montana City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lyn Stimpson requested mutual aid assistance from Lewis and Clark County. Baxendale, Canyon Creek, East Valley, Lewis and Clark, West Valley and Tri-Lakes Fire Departments all responded.