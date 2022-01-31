Propane bottle blamed in Helena condo fire that injured man

A weekend fire that gutted a condominium unit was sparked by a resident trying to refill or replace a propane bottle for a heater, a Helena Fire Department official said Monday.

Assistant Chief Mike Chambers said the propane the man was handling apparently leaked and found a heat source, starting the fire in a triplex at 2437 Sunlight Circle Saturday. The call came in at 6:28 p.m. and had spread to the outside of the structure by the time firefighters arrived.

Chambers said the fire did not spread beyond the unit where it started. He said firefighters did an aggressive attack to contain the blaze and had it out within about 15 minutes of getting the call.

He said there was no damage estimate, but added the unit was gutted. The condo resident was injured and transported to St. Peter's Health. There was no additional information on the man. There were no more injuries reported, Chambers said, but he did note firefighters rescued a cat in the blaze.

Chambers said people should not work with propane in interior spaces.

Helena police also responded and helped the fire department by evacuating nearby residences.

Other agencies that assisted include the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and volunteer fire departments from Baxendale, East Valley, West Valley and Montana City. The Veterans Affairs Fire Department, St. Peter's Ambulance and NorthWestern Energy also assisted, officials said.

