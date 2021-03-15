Prominent medical malpractice lawyers eyeing Dr. Weiner case

A Great Falls-based law firm that has received national recognition for winning substantial jury verdicts in medical malpractice lawsuits said it is monitoring the claims against fired Helena oncologist Dr. Thomas Weiner and encouraging any potential victims to contact them.
The firm is headed by Alexander “Zander” Blewett III. The University of Montana law school was renamed the Alexander Blewett III School of Law after he made a $10 million “naming gift” in 2015. The firm says on its webpage that it has received "many of the top personal injury verdicts in Montana, including 18 jury verdicts in excess of $1 million." It also states it has received "the largest reported personal injury settlement in Montana history at $27 million."
Hoyt and Blewett did not return a call seeking comment.
An attorney for Weiner criticized Hoyt & Blewett, saying the “law firm is seizing upon the hospital's sweeping allegations, hoping to take advantage of its self-serving publicity campaign by adding riders to the hospital's reckless bandwagon.”
"Dr. Weiner's work speaks for itself -- over 99% of his patients have expressed satisfaction with his care and treatment during the past 24 years when he practiced at St. Peter's,” attorney Bob Meals said in an email.
Hoyt & Blewett noted a Dec. 7, 2020, posting on the St. Peter's Health website in which the administration said there are “numerous concerns” about care Weiner allegedly provided to patients, that included unnecessary chemotherapy treatments and failure to meet state and federal laws for prescribing narcotics and failure to meet requirements for clinical documentation.
St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.
Hoyt and Blewett note allegations that Weiner’s care has been “substandard” and that at least one patient has “died directly as a result.”
Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, is contesting his dismissal. Several of his patients had filed their own class-action suit against St. Peter’s. That suit was dismissed Feb. 1 by District Court Judge Michael Menahan, who said he lacked the jurisdiction to resolve the dispute at this time, and the claims must first be filed with the Montana Medical Legal Panel.
On Jan. 5, St. Peter’s filed a response in 1st Judicial District Court to Weiner’s Dec. 14 motion for a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and order to show cause after the medical center ended Weiner’s employment on Nov. 17. The hospital asked the judge to deny the request, saying the dismissal was in the public's best interest and protected patients who could be harmed if he continued practicing.
They also note that Weiner has denied the allegations made against him and has sued the hospital.
A hearing on the motions has been set for May 20.
Meals said the hospital has “suddenly made these unfounded, conclusory attacks on Dr. Weiner after heaping unqualified praise on him for his care of cancer patients for many years. He will prove these allegations to be untrue.”
Many Weiner supporters commented on the Hoyt & Blewett Facebook post, defending the doctor.
“Dr. Weiner is an amazing doctor and has saved many lives,” one supporter wrote. “I’m sorry to see you trying to make money off the injustice that has been perpetrated against Dr. Weiner.”
“Dr. Weiner is the best oncologist ever!” another wrote.
