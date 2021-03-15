Prominent medical malpractice lawyers eyeing Dr. Weiner case

"Dr. Weiner's work speaks for itself -- over 99% of his patients have expressed satisfaction with his care and treatment during the past 24 years when he practiced at St. Peter's,” attorney Bob Meals said in an email.

Hoyt & Blewett noted a Dec. 7, 2020, posting on the St. Peter's Health website in which the administration said there are “numerous concerns” about care Weiner allegedly provided to patients, that included unnecessary chemotherapy treatments and failure to meet state and federal laws for prescribing narcotics and failure to meet requirements for clinical documentation.

St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

Hoyt and Blewett note allegations that Weiner’s care has been “substandard” and that at least one patient has “died directly as a result.”