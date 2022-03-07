Project to begin on 4 miles of Highway 287 east of East Helena

The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. will begin reconstructing nearly 4 miles of U.S. 287/U.S. 12, east of East Helena this month.

The project will begin near Diehl Ranch Drive and end just east of Spokane Creek Road. The roadway will be completely reconstructed, including grading, resurfacing, pavement markings and signage, MDT officials said.

The final product will consist of two travel lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, improved right-turn access from Spokane Creek Road, and 8-foot shoulders throughout the project area.

Two virtual public open houses on the project will be held via Zoom on March 10.

The first will begin at noon with the other meeting at 5:30 p.m. Both will include a short presentation about the upcoming construction and a question-and-answer session. The same information will be provided at both meetings.

Registration is required at bit.ly/highway287.

Jim Wingerter, MDT's Great Falls District administrator, said in a news release the highway corridor between Helena and Townsend is experiencing “tremendous growth.”

“Our team is improving the roadway to accommodate increased traffic volumes and do our part to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely,” he said.

In recent years, several sections of Highway 287 between Helena and Three Forks have been expanded to include more travel and passing lanes. Similarly, this project will provide travelers with more space for through traffic and improve safety for commuters making a left turn from the highway.

As construction begins, drivers can expect minor delays, gravel road surfaces and slower speeds. Drivers should plan for more time to travel through the construction zone.

The public can stay up to date on the project by signing up for weekly updates by emailing a request to kristine@bigskypublicrelations.com, registering for text message alerts by texting “HIGHWAY287” to 41411, visiting www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/hwy287, or by calling the project hotline at (406) 207-4484, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MDT will make reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities who wish to participate in these open houses or need an alternative accessible format of this notice.

Those requiring an accommodation should contact MDT no later than March 9. Contact Matt Maze, Office of Civil Rights, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, Montana 59620; telephone (406) 444-5416; Montana Relay 711; facsimile (406) 444-7243; or e-mail to mmaze@mt.gov.

