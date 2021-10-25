Project puts historical Jefferson County newspapers online

The Jefferson County Museum has completed a project putting Jefferson County newspapers from 1885-1925 online at montananewspapers.org.
The following newspapers are now searchable online:
Basin newspapers: Basin Times (1894-1896), Basin Progress (1896-1900), Basin Progress/ Mining Review (1904-1909).
Boulder papers: Jefferson County Enterprise (1885), Jefferson County Sentinel (1885-1899), The Age (1888-1900), The Sentinel (1899-1904), The Age Sentinel (1899-1909), Boulder Monitor (1907-1925).
Clancy area: Lump City Miner (1895), Hartford Pioneer (1895), Clancy Miner (1896-1899).
Whitehall: Jefferson Valley Zephyr (1894-1901), Montana Sunlight (1902-1911), Jefferson Valley News (1911-1925).
Wickes: Wickes Pioneer (1895-1896).
Jefferson County commissioners Bob Mullen, Leonard Wortman and Cory Kirsch approved the funding for this project, which was started more than a year ago by Jefferson County Museum Board member Jamie Guenther.
Other groups that supported the effort are: The Heritage Center, Jefferson Valley Museum, Boulder Monitor, Whitehall Ledger, Jefferson High School, Whitehall Public School, Clancy School, Cardwell School, Boulder Community Library, North Jefferson County Library District and the Montana Historical Society.