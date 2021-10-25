 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Project puts historical Jefferson County newspapers online
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Project puts historical Jefferson County newspapers online

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
press offset printing old

An old offset printing press.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Jefferson County Museum has completed a project putting Jefferson County newspapers from 1885-1925 online at montananewspapers.org.

The following newspapers are now searchable online:

Basin newspapers: Basin Times (1894-1896), Basin Progress (1896-1900), Basin Progress/ Mining Review (1904-1909).

Boulder papers: Jefferson County Enterprise (1885), Jefferson County Sentinel (1885-1899), The Age (1888-1900), The Sentinel (1899-1904), The Age Sentinel (1899-1909), Boulder Monitor (1907-1925).

Download PDF LumpCityMiner.pdf
The Lump City Miner is one of the papers that has been digitized.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Clancy area: Lump City Miner (1895), Hartford Pioneer (1895), Clancy Miner (1896-1899).

Whitehall: Jefferson Valley Zephyr (1894-1901), Montana Sunlight (1902-1911), Jefferson Valley News (1911-1925).

Wickes: Wickes Pioneer (1895-1896).

Jefferson County commissioners Bob Mullen, Leonard Wortman and Cory Kirsch approved the funding for this project, which was started more than a year ago by Jefferson County Museum Board member Jamie Guenther.

Other groups that supported the effort are: The Heritage Center, Jefferson Valley Museum, Boulder Monitor, Whitehall Ledger, Jefferson High School, Whitehall Public School, Clancy School, Cardwell School, Boulder Community Library, North Jefferson County Library District and the Montana Historical Society.

Future plans are to digitize and make available online Jefferson County newspapers from 1926 to 1960. The Jefferson County Museum is open Fridays 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is at 5 N. Main St. in Clancy at the Old Red Schoolhouse.

0 comments
7
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico City prepares for Day of the Dead parade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News