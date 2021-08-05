Progress varies on Helena-area fires

The Woods Creek fire 16 miles northeast of Townsend continues to burn in inaccessible terrain in the Big Belt Mountains, officials said Thursday.
This fire, started by lightning July 10, was active Wednesday. Firefighters are building and securing fire lines, installing hose lays in the Duck Creek and Baldy Creek areas, and tying in lines near private property.
Sprinklers are in place at Confederate Gulch, where more hose lays and structure preparation have been the focus. There are 234 personnel assigned to the blaze that is now listed as 0% contained.
On the southeastern end of the fire, hose lays are helping mop-up efforts. Heat remains near the Thompson Guard Station and mine. Firefighters are engaging the fire directly where it is safe to do so.
The fire will likely be active along the eastern edge in the Atlantic Creek, Boulder Creek, Duck Creek and Gipsy Creek areas Thursday. Confederate Gulch and Duck Creek remain focus areas for structure protection and line construction.
Night crews will monitor and control fire spread, and provide structure protection, in coordination with the local fire departments.
A mandatory evacuation order issued by the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office remains in place for everything east of Highway 284 between Gravely Lane on the north and Dry Gulch Road on the south. Ray Creek is on high alert. Highway 284 remains open.
The Townsend Ranger District expanded the Woods Creek Fire area closure. Many trails in the south end of the Big Belt Mountains and developed recreation sites including Gipsy Campground and the Thompson Guard Station are closed.
“The fire received very little rain this week and is still expected to grow,” said District Ranger Mike Welker. “For firefighter and public safety, the area closure has been expanded accordingly.”
Other Helena-area fires include:
The Harris Mountain fire seven miles southeast of Cascade is at 31,460 acres and 20% contained, officials said Thursday, adding that fire growth was minimal due to water scoopers and helicopter support.
Two CL-415 Superscoopers worked in tandem to collect water from Holter Lake and drop on the fire burning in the Sawteeth area; each Superscooper averages over 1,600 gallons of water per drop. The fire started July 23 and was caused by lightning.
There are 281 personnel assigned to the blaze.
Aircraft will be used again to slow the spread in the west and southwest portions of the fire while crews improve existing roads and use heavy equipment to create fire line south of Sawteeth.
Firefighters are working on the fire edge on the south lobe and the roads to the east of Stickney Creek. Crews to the north are monitoring the fire as it backs down Harris Mountain.
Thursday’s weather is partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with dry lightning and gusty northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and maximum temperature of 86-89 degrees.
A red flag warning due to dry lightning and gusty winds is in effect from noon to midnight.
The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues on Friday with cooler weather. Temperatures will rebound slightly on Saturday with a small chance of showers and increasing westerly winds. A strong cold front is expected on Sunday into Monday with a 10- to 15-degree drop in high temperatures and a good chance of rain.
There is a community meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., Cascade.
The Balsinger fire about five miles west of Neihart is now at 9,788 acres. The Ellis fire, 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River, is at 1,227 acres and 26% contained.
Both fires, which have been managed as the Divide Complex Fire, started July 8. Balsinger was caused by lighting and the cause of the Ellis Fire is under investigation.
“All in all, it was a very quiet day on Balsinger,” Operations Section Chief Troy Floyd said Wednesday. He said the area received more than an inch of rain in some areas on Monday. This helped firefighters to make good progress on mop up and secondary line construction.
The fire on the southeast side showed little movement and was held by a game trail. There was also no movement in the Thunder Mountain area, and hose lays and fire line construction continued in the Monarch area.
Strong winds and a red flag warning on Thursday may challenge fire lines, so firefighters are focusing on protecting Neihart and Monarch. Other areas protected include: Belt Park, Deer Creek Estates, the Tenderfoot Experimental Forest and the Highway 89 corridor, officials said.
Crews will monitor, mop up, lay hose lines, hold, maintain and patrol fire lines all along Divide Road.
The Ellis fire continues to show limited fire activity. This fire is in patrol status with daily monitoring by aircraft. Meagher County Sheriff Jon Lopp has rescinded the pre-evacuation order associated with the Ellis fire for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek.
