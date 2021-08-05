Progress varies on Helena-area fires

Thursday’s weather is partly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms with dry lightning and gusty northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and maximum temperature of 86-89 degrees.

A red flag warning due to dry lightning and gusty winds is in effect from noon to midnight.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues on Friday with cooler weather. Temperatures will rebound slightly on Saturday with a small chance of showers and increasing westerly winds. A strong cold front is expected on Sunday into Monday with a 10- to 15-degree drop in high temperatures and a good chance of rain.

There is a community meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Wedsworth Hall, 13 Front St. S., Cascade.

The Balsinger fire about five miles west of Neihart is now at 9,788 acres. The Ellis fire, 2.5 miles southwest of the Smith River, is at 1,227 acres and 26% contained.

Both fires, which have been managed as the Divide Complex Fire, started July 8. Balsinger was caused by lighting and the cause of the Ellis Fire is under investigation.