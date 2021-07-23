Progress varies on area forest fires

The Woods Creek Fire in the Big Belt Mountains north of Townsend was estimated Friday to be nearly 400 acres and moving west, officials with Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said.

The fire, caused by lightning, was discovered July 10 near Boulder Lakes. Its initial size was estimated to be about half an acre in sub-alpine fir and lodgepole pine. On July 11, a closure was issued for nearby trails to protect the public. The fire is moving west of the Boulder basin.

There was no estimate of containment listed for the fire.

Fire officials on Friday updated progress made with fires that have blanketed the area. Some reports brought good news while others showed their was still work to be done.

On Friday night, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) said it working to contain the Harris Mountain Fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade. The Harris Mountain Fire is estimated to be 550 acres and 0% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the fire, reported Friday afternoon, is on private and Bureau of Land Management property. One residence had been evacuated as of Friday afternoon and pre-evacuation warnings were given to several ranches.