Progress detailed on East Helena smelter site

Within the next five years, development of the former ASARCO East Helena smelter site could bring as many as 350 residential units, five or more light industrial buildings and more parks and open space.

Within 20 years, development could add 500 residential units, 100,000 square feet of commercial space – and more parks and open space.

These numbers were unveiled Tuesday during an annual public update on the East Helena smelter site by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Environmental Trust Group (METG), trustee of the Montana Environmental Custodial Trust.

Nearly 60 people reportedly attended the meeting in-person and about 50 viewed via Zoom online. Among those listening in were East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris, East Helena City Commissioner Wes Feist, Democratic state Rep. Mary Ann Dunwell and Sen. Jill Cohenour, and Lewis and Clark County commissioners Andy Hunthausen and Tom Rolfe.

At one time the lead smelter, which operated from 1888-2001, processed 70,000 tons of lead bullion a year, and provided a livelihood for thousands. Contamination, including arsenic and selenium in soils at the site, caused groundwater plumes and levels above safe drinking water standards. The smelter closed in 2001, and after later declaring bankruptcy, ASARCO placed about $96 million in a trust managed by METG.

Bridget Williams, EPA remedial project manager, said that in terms of groundwater quality, selenium concentrations have decreased more than 50% at the smelter, the leading edge of the selenium plume has receded more than 2,000 feet, and the selenium plume area has decreased by 40%.

“There has been a significant reduction in the plume,” she said.

She said in August a consent decree was finalized with BNSF and Montana Rail Link to remediate the East Helena rail yard and there would be a “last call” for residential yard cleanups in 2023.

The state is a beneficiary in the trust via the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Justice, along with the EPA.

The sale of more than 900 acres of former ASARCO land is now in the planning stages, and is expected to culminate with the transfer of at least 880 acres in 2023, officials said.

So far, 782 acres formerly owned by ASARCO have already been sold or donated for public and private projects, including two public schools, a mixed-used development, a subdivision, expanded manufacturing, and 322 acres for the Prickly Pear Land Trust for the Greenway Trail.

From 2012 to 2022, East Helena land transfers and sales have included six acres to American Chemet for expansion of a manufacturing plant and 12 acres were donated to the city of East Helena for search and rescue, a water tank and roads. East Helena Public Schools got a 50-acre donation for Prickly Pear Elementary School and a 35-acre donation for East Helena High School, Town Pump purchased 254 acres for a mixed-use development, Oakland/Highland Meadows got 100 acres for a 320-home single-family subdivision and Montana Propane got three acres for an intermodal distribution center.

Officials said 1,279 acres remain.

A Town Pump official said Wednesday company plans at this time are to build a new Town Pump Convenience store and casino replacing the smaller location across the street at 418 W. Main St.

The new store and casino will be about 25,000 square feet and the project is scheduled to go out for bid in the first quarter of 2023 with construction scheduled to begin in summer 2023, spokesman Bill McGladdery said.

Town Pump plans to develop the entire site but there are no immediate plans for the 254 acres other than the store at this time, he said.

Cindy Brooks, METG custodial managing principal, gave an update about lowering the slag pile at the site.

She said the goal is to remove 2 million tons of unfumed slag, which is the primary remaining source of selenium loading to groundwater, and crush it into 2-inch pieces. It is then moved by conveyor to railcars and then transported to South Korea for recycling.

She noted Metallica Commodities Corp. of White Plains, New York, which is moving the slag, has had to change its shipping area from Longview, Washington to Vancouver, British Columbia. Officials said the project has been hit by shortages and delays, noting that oceangoing shipping rates increased by 70% during the pandemic. And there has been an escalation of prices for all goods and services, they said.

Brooks also said railroads have been hit with labor shortages and other challenges.

They said Metallica is installing equipment to have 65 to 200 railcars move the slag from East Helena to Vancouver, where it will then be transported to South Korea. They said the crushing will increase to 20,000-30,000 tons a month in early 2023 and there will be 1.2 million tons of slag removed by late 2025.

They said regrading and capping, or placing a cap over, the slag pile would follow.

Brooks said Friday that involves grading the pile and smoothing out the sides and putting a vegetative cover, or cap, on top so that it will be green. The "cap" will prevent the infiltration of rain water coming into contact with the unfumed slag.

Officials said they would remove the height of the pile by 50% and would generate $3 million for East Helena cleanup.

Crushing operations of the slag began in September 2021. Plans last year were to remove 2 million tons from the site and reduce the height of the slag pile by 50%, leaving it 50 feet tall. The 2 million tons represent the most contaminated portion of the slag pile. The slag, crushed to 2 inches in size, is placed onto conveyors and then loaded onto trains.

It will go to Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., the largest zinc-smelting facility in the world. Slag is the glasslike byproduct left over after a metal has been smelted. Once the smelting has been completed and more zinc has been recovered from the slag, the leftover inert material will go into cement manufacturing.

Officials from Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) and the Prickly Pear Land Trust also spoke at the meeting.

Kathy Moore, environmental division administrator for LCPH, said testing years ago found elevated lead levels in the blood of children in the area.

She said in 1969, the Montana Department of Health and Environmental Sciences first came to East Helena and did some work in response to issues in the area that involved livestock, water and soil. They did door-to-door blood screening and found children's lead levels were elevated through aerial deposition and water.

They started an air quality program and put a cap on lead. In 1984 the site was approved for superfund money. She said LCPH’s lead education and abatement program started in 1995. It is now known as the lead education and assistance program, Moore said, because the abatement is essentially done.

"That's progress, right?" Moore said.

The smelter closed in 2001, and in 2009 there was a record of decision by the EPA for cleanup. In 2012, LCPH developed an institutional control program and adopted a soil ordinance.

These were regulations governing the displacement and disposal of soil in the East Helena Superfund area and were to protect the public health and control pollution by protecting soil clean-up work that was completed in and around the Superfund site, according to the city of East Helena websitec.

They do a lot of health risk prevention and education and go into homes and look for sources of lead.

“We have found a lot of sources of lead,” Moore said.

Moore said that recently they had not found lead in East Helena, but have found it outside the superfund area.

“We have made great strides …” she said.

Mary Hollow, director of Prickly Pear Land Trust, said they were contacted about 14 years ago by East Helena city officials as the cleanup was underway. They said they had seen some of the things the trust had done in the Helena area and wanted to make similar offerings in East Helena.

She said they have done a lot of studies. She said a feasibility study in 2016 identified what the potential was to put trails on the ground.

Hollow said it is fortunate that at the end of the cleanup there is money to do things to redevelop the land to benefit the community for generations to come.

“That is not typically the story,” she said.

Feist, the East Helena city councilman, said he was happy with the presentation.

He said METG has been a good partner with the city and school district.

"They want to make right with what was left by ASARCO," he said.

To know more

A five-year update of work at the East Helena superfund site is available at https://semspub.epa.gov/work/08/100010660.pdf.