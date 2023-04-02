East Helena officials' pro-growth mentality over the past decade has laid the foundation for the town to more than quadruple its housing stock over the next decade.

East Helena, which has a population of about 2,000, now has about 900 housing units. With major housing and commercial developments planned by Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and Billings-based Oakland Companies among others, the town stands to gain around 2,300 mixed-income housing units, a manufacturing facility and a new commercial district just south of U.S. Highway in the next two to three years.

The local Habitat's proposed project, in partnership with Power Townsend, incorporates 300 homes, including single-family units, smaller town homes and a multi-family apartment complex, in addition to a Power Townsend manufacturing facility.

Some of the lots will be sold to private developers for market-rate homes to offset the cost to build Habitat's affordable units whose resale value is capped to maintain affordability.

The nonprofit's Executive Director Jacob Kuntz said they are about 18 months from breaking ground on the more than 100 acres.

A subsidiary of Billings-based Oakland Companies is closing on 750 acres next door for a development incorporating about 2,000 home sites, both multi- and single-family, a commercial corridor along State Highway 282 and dedicated land for the city of East Helena and the East Helena Rodeo grounds.

"It'll be a beautiful area," Oakland Companies CEO Gary Oakland said, "with lots of green space."

The proposed development will be adjacent to about nine miles of Prickly Pear Land Trust trails and green space that follows the restored Prickly Pear Creek from the area to Montana City.

Both sites are now under contract. Development in that part of East Helena has been stalled for 20 years as the Asarco smelter lands remediation work was being completed by Montana Environmental Trust Group.

That work is largely done, and Kuntz said he expects to close the deal with Montana Environmental Trust Group early this summer.

"In 10 years, East Helena is going to look completely different. In 20 years, there's the possibility of 7,000 to 9,000 new homes being built," Kuntz said.

Oakland Companies is completing a similar build known as Highland Meadows that will see the addition of 350 more home sites to a parcel near the city's new high school.

But such major development requires more infrastructure and essential services, things only East Helena can provide.

"We're open for business because we can be," East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris said in an interview during a recent Helena-area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Harris was referring to what he called the "foresight" of former East Helena Mayor Terrie Casey, who during her tenure witnessed the shut down of Asarco that at one time paid annual property taxes of more than $1.2 million and employed more than 300 people with an annual payroll of more than $7 million.

Casey and the City Council annexed the land now poised for massive development more than a decade ago to gain back some of the lost tax revenue.

Oakland said he has developed many home sites in the region and has never seen anything like this site.

"It's a unique tract of land," he said. "I don't know of another of that size that's already annexed, zoned and within city limits."

East Helena officials now have to make the proposal a reality, and Harris said he believes they are up to the task.

"It's just about being supportive of not only new development, but also new businesses," he said.

City officials and staff have held near weekly meetings for months with representatives of Oakland Companies, Helena-area Habitat for Humanity, Montana Environmental Trust Group, major area employers and neighbors of the proposed development American Chemet and other stakeholders to facilitate the development by ensuring it has services it needs to function and helping to guide it in a way that as Harris put it is "respectful of the people who already live here."

Kuntz said the city has created an "encouraging environment where they treat us like partners."

"They're literally around a table trying to figure out how to get this done instead of sitting back and waiting for applications to come through," he said. "And they're going to have a better community because of it."

Building on the foundation laid by previous city administrations post smelter collapse and super fund site designation, East Helena's current leadership is attempting to rise to the occasion.

East Helena City Councilman Wes Feist echoed Harris' sentiment.

"We're pro-growth, but we're making sure development occurs responsibly, not on the backs of our current residents," Feist said.

One of the critical needs for future development is water and sewer service, something not readily available south of Highway 12.

Feist said the city took its allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money and competitive state grants and "put it in the ground."

The city is working on a $3.6 million upgrade to its waste water system and replacing miles of aging water and wastewater pipes.

American Chemet CEO Bill Shropshire said in an email his company is working with the city to help fund a wastewater lift station to deliver wastewater from the south side of the highway into the city's sewer system.

"We're doing that for not only future growth but for existing residents," Feist said. "We're making sure this is done responsibly and will provide opportunities for residents."

East Helena's Public Works Department is contracting out residential development plan reviews to Helena-based WWC Engineering and engineering firm Robert Peccia and Associates.

East Helena Public Works Director Kevin Ore said the city is turning around residential plan reviews in about a week.

Local developer Mark Runkle recently told the Independent Record the city of Helena's turnaround time for such reviews lately have eclipsed four months.

Helena's Public Works Department, amid numerous vacancies within its engineering staff, similarly began contracting out grant writing work to Great West Engineering and is in the process of hiring more engineers to tackle the backlog.

Helena City Commissioner Andy Shirtliff said "East Helena has done it right."

"They've teamed up with the private sector, applied for grants, they're laying all new pipes," Shirtliff said. "East Helena is planning for the next decade."

He said while Helena is "always open" to development, it could learn some things from its neighbor, such as "finding ways to streamline business processes."

"My hope is to be more of a partner," he said.

Fellow Helena City Commissioner Sean Logan noted the tight construction schedules in a place like Helena.

"Part of it is responsiveness," he said. "If it takes weeks to get an answer from city staff, that's weeks off the construction schedule."

When asked what he hopes East Helena will look like in the near future, Harris said "I hope it looks like the same old East Helena we know and love, but with more opportunities to grow and advance."