Private prom scheduled for Wednesday at Little Red School House

A private dance for Helena High and Capital High seniors and juniors is scheduled for Wednesday despite a letter from Lewis and Clark Public Health saying the event should be canceled or limited to 50 people or less.
The Helena 2020 Bruin-Bengal Junior/Senior Summer Prom has been in the works since May after the Helena School District canceled its dances. Organizers formed a nonprofit to raise funds for the prom and tickets are being offered for free to Helena and Capital seniors and juniors.
Organizers believed it was important to have the event as they have seen kids struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, which included school moving entirely online. A seminal event such as prom would be a positive experience for kids who want to participate and would have the benefit of chaperones, security provided by reserve deputies and safety precautions, said Denise Wolf, representing the nonprofit.
“Kids have just missed so many activities and that’s just been heart-wrenching to watch,” she said, “I truly feel passionately that kids should have this opportunity in a controlled environment.
“Some people will choose not to and it’s every individual’s right to choose if it’s not something that’s right for you.”
After the county approved the Senior All Night Party in May, which allowed 400 students in the Helena Civic Center, organizers of the private prom moved forward with planning. The Senior All Night Party included DJs and dancing as well as poker and other games that were publicly advertised and the prom offers dancing and a DJ as well.
“We had put on the breaks before the Senior All Night Party was approved and then we started going full blast,” she said. “The numbers looked good and it looked like we were moving in the right direction.”
Some club sports have resumed and other large events such as parades and rodeos have also taken place in the county under the governor’s phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions.
Wolf noted phase 2 public health recommendations specify restrictions for events in which physical distancing cannot be achieved. The outside space includes a large field and organizers worked to incorporate safety measures, she said.
Tickets for the event include information about COVID-19; participants will be asked if they are symptomatic when entering; decorations have been limited to overhead lighting; those under 18 must have a parent-signed waiver; and sanitizer stations will be available.
Organizers felt the outdoor space will allow for distancing and anticipate friends will congregate in small groups with room to spread out. A dance floor is available in the event of rain, but organizers say the size of the field lends itself better to dancing. Masks are not required.
County health officials were contacted about approving the event when it was first slated for the fairgrounds. Organizers submitted a plan but the county issued a letter saying it had determined a dance by nature does not incorporate social distancing and an adequate plan to address COVID-19 concerns was not in place.
The county issued a similar letter after the dance was moved to the Little Red School House on Wednesday evening.
“Based on our review determining that a dance does not lend itself to physical distancing we said the event should be canceled or held to 50 people or less,” said Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann. “So they do not have the health department’s approval for this.”
Niemann said the county does not have an enforcement mechanism to stop the dance from proceeding.
After receiving the initial letter calling for cancellation or crowd limitations, Wolf says the organizers requested the submission and approval documents from the Senior All Night Party. The county replied that it would first have the county attorney review the documents and organizers have yet to receive them.
Niemann, noting that case numbers have risen in recent weeks, said that early in the phase 2 of reopening the county approved some events including the Senior All Night Party that did not adequately control crowds. It has since taken a more restrictive stance on event approval.
“As you’re fully aware the status of what’s happening in our community has been changing daily and we’ve learned a lot since those initial events were approved,” she said. “… We worked for a couple of weeks on the Senior All Night Party – we kept saying this is not advised but if you do make sure all of these things are in place – and it became one of the examples of an event that had a great looking plan on paper … but operationally it was really difficult to manage that many people, they couldn’t operationalize it.”
The county has since put forward event guidelines that include the 50-person limit on events in which social distancing cannot be maintained. That is considered the “standard” language given to every event organizer and the county offers technical assistance with developing a plan, Niemann said.
