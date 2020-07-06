Private prom scheduled for Wednesday at Little Red School House in Helena

The county issued a similar letter after the dance was moved to the Little Red School House on Wednesday evening.

“Based on our review determining that a dance does not lend itself to physical distancing we said the event should be canceled or held to 50 people or less,” said Lewis and Clark Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann. “So they do not have the health department’s approval for this.”

Niemann said the county does not have an enforcement mechanism to stop the dance from proceeding.

After receiving the initial letter calling for cancellation or crowd limitations, Wolf says the organizers requested the submission and approval documents from the Senior All Night Party. The county replied that it would first have the county attorney review the documents and organizers have yet to receive them.

Niemann, noting that case numbers have risen in recent weeks, said that early in the phase 2 of reopening the county approved some events including the Senior All Night Party that did not adequately control crowds. It has since taken a more restrictive stance on event approval.