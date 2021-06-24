 Skip to main content
Pride Week Events July 11-17
Big Sky Pride

Big Sky Pride will host Pride Week events in Helena from July 11-17.

 Photo Courtesy of Queen Elizabeth Photography

For more detailed and the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.bigskypride.com/2021-events

Site also includes ticket links and maps

Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life

Now and throughout Pride Week, The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St., hosts “Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life.”

This art show runs now through Aug.13.

Works by 16 LGBTQ artists from different backgrounds and ethnicities, with a range of gender and ages, reveal the raw nature of finding identity and passion in life.

"Strength" by Diane Manning, one of the pieces in Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life.

It’s an exciting reveal of the expressive power of Montana’s LGBTQ+ community.

An artist reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, featuring some of the artists and the team of curators for this show.

 All works are for sale. On view now, noon-9 p.m. weekdays, and 1-6 Saturdays.

Drag Brunch at Maison’s

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11,

$15 p.p. reservation, (food and alcohol not included)

Oddfellow Inn & Farm, 2245 Head Lane

The Tricia’s from the heart of Bozeman will perform.

This event is at a 40-acre property with plenty of room to social distance as the show will be on the patio and lawn.

Bears & Betches Soak

        Sunday, July 11

        3 to 7 p.m.

Game Night

        Monday, July 12, 2021

        5 to 8:30 p.m.

        Crafthouse, Lewis & Clark Brewery and online

Prickly Pear Land Trust BSP Treasure Trail Hunt

        Tuesday, July 13

        4 to 7 p.m.

Margaritas & Manicures with Kismet & Western Bar

        Tuesday, July 13

        5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Drag Trivia with Mister Sisters

        Wednesday, July 14

        7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

        Lewis & Clark Brewery

Artist Reception at The Myrna Loy

          5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15

Perfectly Queer Comedy Show

        Thursday, July 15

        7 to 8 p.m.

        Holter Museum of Art

Join the up-and-coming queer comedians of Montana as they take over the Holter Museum for a night of comedy!

Tickets on sale now.

Dirty Girl Comedy Hour

        Thursday, July 15

        10 to 11 p.m.

Street Party & Drag Show

        Friday, July 16

        6 to 11 p.m.

        Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall

        Join Hexx Shadow & Shadow Haus as she gathers all the drag queens and kings she's enthralled and marvel at the amazing show they put on right at the beginning of the walking mall on Last Chance Gulch. Features performers from across Montana.

        This is a public, free, family-friendly-ish event, and we welcome all who welcome us!

Parade Line Up

        Saturday, July 17

        10 to 11 a.m.

Big Sky Pride Parade

        Saturday, July 17

        11 to noon

        Steamboat Block Area

Join all your besties from the LGBTQ+ community of Montana as we strut our rainbow stuff up Last Chance Gulch! (Parade heads up Last Chance Gulch to Anchor Park)

Big Sky Pride 2021 Rally

        Saturday, July 17

        Noon to 1 p.m.

Kids T-shirt Party

        Saturday, July 17

        2 to 7:10 p.m.

        Holter Museum of Art

Bring your kids, we’ll have the art supplies and the shirts! Artists and students from the Holter will be on hand to help, too!

Bears & Brews at Rialto

        Saturday, July 17

        3 to 7 p.m.

        Rialto Bar

Four Drag Queen Parties

        Saturday, July 17

(following the Symphony Under the Stars concert)

The Windbag, Rialto Bar, The Gold Bar & the Western, and Miller’s Crossing will all be hosting drag parties. Those 18+ can attend.

To purchase alcohol, you must be 21 or over, and have appropriate ID wristband. 

