Pride Week Events July 11-17

For more detailed and the most up-to-date information, visit https://www.bigskypride.com/2021-events

Site also includes ticket links and maps

Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life

Now and throughout Pride Week, The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St., hosts “Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life.”

This art show runs now through Aug.13.

Works by 16 LGBTQ artists from different backgrounds and ethnicities, with a range of gender and ages, reveal the raw nature of finding identity and passion in life.

It’s an exciting reveal of the expressive power of Montana’s LGBTQ+ community.

An artist reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, featuring some of the artists and the team of curators for this show.

All works are for sale. On view now, noon-9 p.m. weekdays, and 1-6 Saturdays.

Drag Brunch at Maison’s

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11,

$15 p.p. reservation, (food and alcohol not included)