Pride Week Events July 11-17

Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life
Now and throughout Pride Week, The Myrna Loy Jailhouse Gallery, 15 N. Ewing St., hosts “Thought Out: Queer Letters, Colors & Life.”
This art show runs now through Aug.13.
Works by 16 LGBTQ artists from different backgrounds and ethnicities, with a range of gender and ages, reveal the raw nature of finding identity and passion in life.
It’s an exciting reveal of the expressive power of Montana’s LGBTQ+ community.
An artist reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, featuring some of the artists and the team of curators for this show.
All works are for sale. On view now, noon-9 p.m. weekdays, and 1-6 Saturdays.
Drag Brunch at Maison’s
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11,
$15 p.p. reservation, (food and alcohol not included)
Oddfellow Inn & Farm, 2245 Head Lane
The Tricia’s from the heart of Bozeman will perform.
This event is at a 40-acre property with plenty of room to social distance as the show will be on the patio and lawn.
Sunday, July 11
3 to 7 p.m.
Monday, July 12, 2021
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Crafthouse, Lewis & Clark Brewery and online
Tuesday, July 13
4 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Brewery
Artist Reception at The Myrna Loy
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15
Thursday, July 15
7 to 8 p.m.
Holter Museum of Art
Join the up-and-coming queer comedians of Montana as they take over the Holter Museum for a night of comedy!
Tickets on sale now.
Thursday, July 15
10 to 11 p.m.
Friday, July 16
6 to 11 p.m.
Last Chance Gulch Walking Mall
Join Hexx Shadow & Shadow Haus as she gathers all the drag queens and kings she's enthralled and marvel at the amazing show they put on right at the beginning of the walking mall on Last Chance Gulch. Features performers from across Montana.
This is a public, free, family-friendly-ish event, and we welcome all who welcome us!
Saturday, July 17
10 to 11 a.m.
Saturday, July 17
11 to noon
Steamboat Block Area
Join all your besties from the LGBTQ+ community of Montana as we strut our rainbow stuff up Last Chance Gulch! (Parade heads up Last Chance Gulch to Anchor Park)
Saturday, July 17
Noon to 1 p.m.
Kids T-shirt Party
Saturday, July 17
2 to 7:10 p.m.
Holter Museum of Art
Bring your kids, we’ll have the art supplies and the shirts! Artists and students from the Holter will be on hand to help, too!
Saturday, July 17
3 to 7 p.m.
Rialto Bar
Four Drag Queen Parties
Saturday, July 17
(following the Symphony Under the Stars concert)
The Windbag, Rialto Bar, The Gold Bar & the Western, and Miller’s Crossing will all be hosting drag parties. Those 18+ can attend.