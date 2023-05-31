Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After more than 100 years, a secluded spot along Prickly Pear Creek known to previous generations of youthful East Helena explorers as "The Grove" is open to the public following years of environmental remediation.

About 80 acres of formerly smelter-contaminated land and 2 miles of new trails in East Helena will officially reopen to the public Saturday, National Trails Day, when Prickly Pear Land Trust unveils its latest project.

In partnership with the city of East Helena, East Helena Public Schools, Montana Environmental Trust Group, Montana Natural Resource Damage Program, and Environmental Protection Agency, PPLT spent nearly 15 years realizing its vision for the second major community conservation acquisition.

"The work we've been doing in East Helena started about 15 years ago in helping the community re-envision what it wanted to make of the lands that were once ASARCO and would now have the opportunity to be public and open to the public for the first time in over a hundred years," PPLT Executive Director Mary Hollow said in an interview Wednesday at the new trailhead. "The land trust is really honored to be the community partner. I cannot say enough about the partnerships and how strong and good they are in East Helena."

PPLT acquired the land in 2020 after extensive community engagement. PPLT Programs and Trails Manager Nate Kopp said the park's name came from East Helena residents surveyed by the organization during its planning phase.

"Through that survey we learned that back in the day kids exploring the creek on this property used to refer to the site as 'The Grove,'" Kopp said in an email. "We thought it was a great name to keep to honor the local history of the property and those kids. Hopefully this park helps maintain that legacy."

The new trails and park land tie into East Helena's JFK Park and will eventually connect farther to the north to the forthcoming Highland Meadows subdivision and East Helena Public Schools property, Dartman Field, where the recently built East Helena High School intends to put future soccer, baseball and softball fields.

The trail leading from Kennedy Park forks about a half-mile in, sending opposing sides of the loop out toward Wylie Drive.

The trail is relatively flat, about 8 feet across and made of decomposed granite. The Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant surface is wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs and strollers.

Kopp said he spent some time in the park about a week ago and spoke with some local boys playing by the creek. Kopp said one of the boys told him he used to have to ride his bicycle all the way to the south end of Wylie Drive to get into downtown East Helena, but now he can take the park trail.

East Helena Mayor Kelly Harris said the park and trails will be a central component to the city's current population growth.

"I think it's part of the bigger picture," Harris said. "When you look at the original idea of taking these properties from the trust group and what to do with them, whether it be development for housing or schools for our kids, open space was always an important component of that, and having places for our families to go and experience the outdoors has always been a part of East Helena."

With major housing and commercial developments planned by Helena Area Habitat for Humanity and Billings-based Oakland Cos., among others, East Helena stands to gain around 2,300 mixed-income housing units, a manufacturing facility and a new commercial district just south of U.S. Highway 12 in the next two to three years.

PPLT board of directors president John Tietz said getting the opportunity to work on this project with East Helena "is fantastic."

Tietz said the land trust's trajectory in recent years mirrors that of East Helena, a perfect match.

"I moved to Helena 18 years ago, and PPLT at that time was pretty much just South Hills," he said. "The projects we're doing now, between community conservation, this park, Tenmile, what's going on with the greenway, has just expanded the footprint of PPLT in the community and as a partner with the community."

Tietz attended the media tour of the site Wednesday led by Kopp and Hollow.

"We've been working on this for years. I've seen pictures and read descriptions, but this is the first time I've been out here to see it for myself," he said to Kopp. "I didn't realize how expansive it is."

Maybe its the massive cottonwood trees surrounding The Grove or the low, constant rumble of Prickly Pear Creek, but something about that tucked away respite named by adventurous East Helena children long ago does make it feel expansive, a world apart from the rest and far removed from a burgeoning East Helena.