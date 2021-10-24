Prickly Pear Land Trust marks a quarter century of conservation

“I got this in the conservation easement, and he’s asking me about it,” Gehring said. “I told him, you know, it’s a good thing to do.”

Andrea Silverman said she walks Prickly Pear’s 21 easements, and the roughly 10,000 acres they contain, for annual monitoring to ensure the terms are being upheld. She has worked as the trust’s conservation manager since 2008, when it had a staff of four.

“It’s great to see how the pace of conservation has accelerated,” Silverman said. “Even though a lot of us think differently on this issue, there’s a common vision that brings us together.”

The trust first came together in 1996 around protecting Mount Ascension and the land that serves as the Capitol’s backdrop. Silverman said the trust ensured those forests are home to elk instead of houses.

“We only worked with willing landowners, but we managed to piece back together that subdivision and transfer it to the city,” Silverman said.

Prickly Pear also maintains around 75 miles of trail on city, U.S. Forest Service and private land, according to Nate Kopp, its program and trails director. The work around Mount Ascension continued for years, including closing on a major addition in 2015, he said.