Prickly Pear Land Trust marks a quarter century of conservation

Along a two-lane road northwest of Helena, the Gehring ranch’s red barn stood quiet and picturesque.
In the valley ran the irrigation ditch where Bill Gehring found a pistol this summer, old and rusted. The buffalo herd his parents started grazed on the hill beyond. It doesn’t usually get fall calves, he said, but this year it had eight.
The ranch is just one area Prickly Pear Land Trust has helped preserve over the last quarter century across four counties. Gehring’s family homesteaded here in 1864, and at one point it was at risk of becoming a development. With the trust's help starting around 2016, the ranch now boasts a 3,200-acre conservation easement and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s going to look like a ranch,” Gehring said. “It’s going to be pretty close, with a little exaggeration, to how it did when my great-grandpa ran the place.”
Gehring wasn’t always in favor of a conservation easement, partly out of not knowing what could be done with it. Hearing from his cousins in Lincoln about their easements, and their advice — negotiate — helped change his mind.
Word of mouth is huge for affirming the trust’s work, said Mary Hollow, Prickly Pear’s executive director. Gehring has, in turn, received interest about his ranch’s easement. He said the questions are short, and it’s just a few people, but they include a fellow rancher.
“I got this in the conservation easement, and he’s asking me about it,” Gehring said. “I told him, you know, it’s a good thing to do.”
Andrea Silverman said she walks Prickly Pear’s 21 easements, and the roughly 10,000 acres they contain, for annual monitoring to ensure the terms are being upheld. She has worked as the trust’s conservation manager since 2008, when it had a staff of four.
“It’s great to see how the pace of conservation has accelerated,” Silverman said. “Even though a lot of us think differently on this issue, there’s a common vision that brings us together.”
The trust first came together in 1996 around protecting Mount Ascension and the land that serves as the Capitol’s backdrop. Silverman said the trust ensured those forests are home to elk instead of houses.
“We only worked with willing landowners, but we managed to piece back together that subdivision and transfer it to the city,” Silverman said.
Prickly Pear also maintains around 75 miles of trail on city, U.S. Forest Service and private land, according to Nate Kopp, its program and trails director. The work around Mount Ascension continued for years, including closing on a major addition in 2015, he said.
That was the year Hollow became executive director, having first returned to her hometown to work with the Nature Conservancy. She said 2015 marked a deliberate shift to expand to other areas like in the valleys and keep the trust’s work relevant to people.
Kopp, who manages the trust’s Peaks to Creeks initiative, said military funding for buffer zones around bases like Fort Harrison helped Prickly Pear acquire over 500 acres along Sevenmile and Tenmile Creeks. Restoration work continues along Sevenmile Creek, while Ten Mile Creek Park is open to the public.
More recently, the trust received over 300 acres along Prickly Pear Creek at the end of last year from the Montana Environmental Trust Group, the Independent Record reported. Restoration work is ongoing at the former ASARCO lead smelter site in East Helena where the creek flows by.
The stream meanders through what once resembled a moonscape, according to Hollow, its banks now crowded by shrubs in their fall colors, every bend in the stream engineered and reconstructed.
Next door, the black slag heap rose over 100 feet high. The basin on top resembled a volcano’s caldera, but with tire tracks, bits of scrap metal and, somehow, a row of evergreen trees along one edge. An excavator worked just beyond a ridge, and a crushing machine rattled steadily.
They’re in the process of shipping part of the heap to a smelter in South Korea, said Mark Rhodes, a consultant with the company Hydrometrics. That’s helping to pay for the reclamation work, which would continue for years.
“It’ll end up being a green hill instead of a black hill,” Rhodes said. “With this one, it’s going to be open to the public so they can see all the good stuff we did.”
Prickly Pear now has 12 staffers, according to its website, and Hollow said the trust is at capacity for its work. She said it has started reaching out to the county commission about creating a regional parks district. That would let the trust transfer its land and focus on stretching across bureaucracies and jurisdictions.
Hollow used the Eddye McClure East trail as an example. Part of the trail is on private land that was sold over the summer, and a “No Trespassing” sign showed up at the parking area, the Independent Record reported.
Prickly Pear’s solution was typical, Hollow said, negotiating with the landowner for an easement to restore trail access this month and protect it permanently. She said the trust could’ve pushed for a prescriptive easement, but that’s not its style.
“We will always look for the carrot and not the stick,” Hollow said. “PPLT couldn’t do what it does on its own.”