Prickly Pear Land Trust honored for Sevenmile Creek work

The Prickly Pear Land Trust received the American Fisheries Society’s Landowner of the Year Award for a recent $1 million stream-restoration project of Sevenmile Creek.

The award was given in "appreciation of extraordinary commitment to restoring and protecting a critical segment of Sevenmile Creek in the Helena Valley,” the plaque reads.

“We’re thrilled,” said Mary Hollow, executive director of the land trust. This is just a huge undertaking that the land trust has always been excited about.

A new channel for the Creek near Helena was activated for the first time Feb. 25, in a project that officials said should ease flooding in some other parts of Lewis and Clark County and return the riparian area and creek corridor to a healthier condition.

The trust acquired the 350-acre property north of town in 2016 as part of its Peaks to Creeks initiative. It joined with several others on the project including NorthWestern Energy, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Confluence Consulting and the Lewis and Clark Conservation District.

“It’s a perfect example of how a land trust can partner with a community on a critical need,” Hollow said.