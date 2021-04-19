Prickly Pear Land Trust honored for Sevenmile Creek work

The Prickly Pear Land Trust received the American Fisheries Society’s Landowner of the Year Award for a recent $1 million stream-restoration project of Sevenmile Creek.
The award was given in "appreciation of extraordinary commitment to restoring and protecting a critical segment of Sevenmile Creek in the Helena Valley,” the plaque reads.
“We’re thrilled,” said Mary Hollow, executive director of the land trust. This is just a huge undertaking that the land trust has always been excited about.
A new channel for the Creek near Helena was activated for the first time Feb. 25, in a project that officials said should ease flooding in some other parts of Lewis and Clark County and return the riparian area and creek corridor to a healthier condition.
The trust acquired the 350-acre property north of town in 2016 as part of its Peaks to Creeks initiative. It joined with several others on the project including NorthWestern Energy, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Confluence Consulting and the Lewis and Clark Conservation District.
“It’s a perfect example of how a land trust can partner with a community on a critical need,” Hollow said.
Antiquated grazing practices had caused the creek to become confined to the lowest stretches of the small valley, with historic photos showing shrinking expanses of wetlands and the creek cutting deeper and deeper streambanks, land trust workers said.
The land trust started the multiphase restoration project to return Sevenmile Creek to a more natural flow pattern and bring back wetlands for improved fish and wildlife habitat. That meant reestablishing the old stream channel so that rather than forcing spring runoff into the increasingly “incised” channel, it could disperse the power of running water outside its banks onto the historic floodplain.
Hollow said the award speaks to the fisheries improvement the project provided.
“I don’t think anyone, not even the biologist, could have predicted the outcomes would be as successful as they are,” Hollow said. “It’s really cool when things go so well. All of our expectations had succeeded, which is amazing.”
The American Fisheries Society is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the conservation and sustainability of fishery resources and aquatic ecosystems.
The Prickly Pear Land Trust strives to protect the rural character of the Prickly Pear Valley and in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater and Powell counties.
Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.