Prickly Pear Land Trust considering purchase of South Hills parcel to donate to city

"In this case, the project protects a portion of the flight path area that (Fort Harrison) use(s) for their (helicopters)," she said.

Hollow added that her organization has noted a sharp increase in use of the area trail network, four times the normal usage. She attributed the increased use to the ongoing health pandemic.

"Any chance we have an opportunity to add strategic public land and recreation value pieces to our public land, especially those that are adjacent to residential communities, we should jump on the opportunity," Hollow said.

Prickly Pear expects to have a formalized buy-sell agreement signed within "the next day or so" and will then work with the Department of Defense before turning the land over to the city.

Ponozzo's staff put together a three-year maintenance budget for the parcel. According to Ponozzo, the parcel will cost $71,350 to maintain over that time.

That figure includes $1,200 for fencing removal and $4,500 in weed management costs that the city will pay for.

The remaining nearly $66,000 for general forest management, such as the fuels reduction work, will be covered by a Montana Disaster and Emergency Services fire mitigation grant.