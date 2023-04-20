National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and several sites in the Helena area are participating in an effort to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

“Dropping off these drugs at DEA Take Back Day collection sites across the state is a convenient way to keep loved ones, friends, and our communities safer,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

More than 28 sheriff’s offices, police departments and federal agencies across Montana are participating.

That includes the Helena Police Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Veterans Affairs at Fort Harrison, 3687 Veterans Drive.

The VA location will have secure drop-off boxes in the pharmacy area. The event is open to the public and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enrolled veterans in Helena may also bring expired and unused medications to Fort Harrison for disposal at any time by contacting the local VA Police Service or pharmacy.

“The simple act of disposing of unused medications can have positive and profound impacts,” Montana VA Executive Director Judy Hayman said. For more local VA information, contact the Montana Veterans Affairs Police Department at (406) 447-7586 at Fort Harrison or (406) 373-3555 in Billings.

More locations can be found at https://takebackday.dea.gov/.

During the last Take Back Day held on Oct. 29, 2022, 4,340 law enforcement participants at 4,902 collection sites nationwide brought in a total weight of 647,163 pounds, or 324 tons, of drugs.

This brings the total weight collected to 16.6 million pounds, or more than 8,318 tons, of prescription drugs collected in the history of the program.

During the October 2022 event, Montanans turned in 1,450 pounds of prescription drugs at 27 collection sites. Thirty law enforcement agencies participated.

Prescription drugs can be disposed of any day throughout the year at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/2TGiC86.