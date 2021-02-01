Prescribed burns in final decision for Elk Smith Project

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District has released a plan to reduce fire risk in the Elk and Smith Creek drainages on the Rocky Mountain Range southwest of Augusta with prescribed burns and hand-slashing of vegetation that has built up since the since the 1988 Canyon Creek Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday released its newly signed final decision, a 339-page report, for the Elk Smith Project, saying no commercial harvests or road construction will be necessary and it is expected to reduce fuels on over 10,000 acres.

Work is expected to start later this year.

“The Elk Smith prescribed fire project is all about managing future lightning-caused wildfires that are likely to occur here in the Rocky Mountains,” District Ranger Michael Muñoz said in a news release. “This project will enable us to limit risk to fire personnel and landowners when wildfires do occur, and be able to manage fires safely and effectively on the landscape in the adjacent Scapegoat Wilderness.”

Lightning started what became known as the Canyon Creek Fire in the heart of Montana's Scapegoat Wilderness on June 25, 1988. By the time it was contained, it had covered over 240,600 acres of forest and range land.