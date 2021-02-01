Prescribed burns in final decision for Elk Smith Project

The Rocky Mountain Ranger District has released a plan to reduce fire risk in the Elk and Smith Creek drainages on the Rocky Mountain Range southwest of Augusta with prescribed burns and hand-slashing of vegetation that has built up since the since the 1988 Canyon Creek Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday released its newly signed final decision, a 339-page report, for the Elk Smith Project, saying no commercial harvests or road construction will be necessary and it is expected to reduce fuels on over 10,000 acres.
Work is expected to start later this year.
“The Elk Smith prescribed fire project is all about managing future lightning-caused wildfires that are likely to occur here in the Rocky Mountains,” District Ranger Michael Muñoz said in a news release. “This project will enable us to limit risk to fire personnel and landowners when wildfires do occur, and be able to manage fires safely and effectively on the landscape in the adjacent Scapegoat Wilderness.”
Lightning started what became known as the Canyon Creek Fire in the heart of Montana's Scapegoat Wilderness on June 25, 1988. By the time it was contained, it had covered over 240,600 acres of forest and range land.
The Forest Service noted the fire killed more than 250 head of cattle, burned 200 miles of fencing, millions of board feet of timber, private and public livestock pasture, two thousand tons of hay, and destroyed numerous cabins and 12 outbuildings. It severely impacted forest visitors, local farmers and ranchers, and nearby communities. Nine firefighters suffered severe burn injuries in the second of these deployments.
Environmental assessments for the project started in 2013.
The introduction to Thursday’s forest plan notes that accumulating surface fuels, continuous crowns, and an abundance of ladder fuels -- fuel that can carry fire from lower growing vegetation to higher vegetation -- make the forest more vulnerable to high-intensity, more severe fires than a more diverse, multi-aged forest.
“Without management, these stands will become increasingly vulnerable to high-intensity wildfire that resists control and could therefore threaten private property to the east of the Forest boundary, as well as natural and cultural resources throughout the area” the report notes. “This large area of concentrated and continuous fuels, and the risk it represents for a potentially large, uncontrollable fire, limits opportunities to manage wildfire in the Scapegoat Wilderness to the west and south of the project area.”
They say the project’s goals are to:
• Reduce the risk of high-intensity, high-severity wildfire by interrupting the continuity of fuels, “specifically continuous stands of lodgepole pine regeneration and heavy loadings of larger fuels;”
• Reduce the potential for wildfire to spread into the Benchmark corridor to the north and onto private land east of the National Forest boundary;
• Create a more diverse landscape that is more resilient to fire by retaining mature areas, disrupting dense areas, and enhancing or re-creating grassland openings; and
• Increase flexibility to allow lightning-caused wildfire to play its natural role in adjacent and nearby designated Scapegoat Wilderness
Visit https://go.usa.gov/xA6xx to learn more about this project and read the final decision.
