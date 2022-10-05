Prescribed burns could begin soon in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Prescribed burning could begin as soon as this week in the Helena and Lincoln ranger districts of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, pending favorable conditions, officials said Wednesday.

Fire personnel districtwide are preparing for fall and winter prescribed burning operations to reduce hazardous fuels, protect communities from wildfires and improve wildlife habitat.

“The prescribed fires planned for this fall and winter are essential to change how wildfires will burn across our forests in the future,” said Forest Supervisor Emily Platt. “Removing fuels through prescribed fire reduces wildfire intensity, creates more wildfire-resilient landscapes, and reduces wildfire risk for adjacent communities.”

Prescribed burns are planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan. Fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties and partners. Prescribed burning operations will only be done if conditions are within a given range that has been developed for the burn plan for each site. Favorable conditions include correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.

All prescribed burns will be in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators and surrounding communities. Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but is expected to dissipate within a few days.

For updates on where burning will take place, go to Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandClarkNF.