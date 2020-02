Helena city crews will conduct prescribed burning on Mount Helena beginning around 10:15 a.m. today.

The burning operation will be located on the north side of 1906 Trail, near its junction with Prairie Trail.

The burning has been approved by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The Helena Police Department, Helena Fire Department, Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and Lewis and Clark Public Health have been notified.

