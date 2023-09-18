The U.S. Forest Service's Helena Ranger District is set to complete what it is calling "critical fuels-reduction work" in the South Hills by burning 120 acres along the Rodney Ridge area beginning Tuesday, according to a news release sent Monday by the agency.

"Conditions permitting, the district plans to burn 120 acres along the Rodney Ridge area, continuing implementation of the prescribed burn conducted in the spring of 2022," the news release states.

"Prescribed fire is a critical tool to help us reduce hazardous fuels around local communities and reduce severity of future wildfires," district Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in the email. "This work is part of the Tenmile South Helena Vegetation Project and will help mitigate risk to fire personnel and the community if and when wildfires in this area occur."

Forecasted weather obtained through the National Weather Service is indicating acceptable conditions for the Rodney Ridge prescribed fire, officials said.

"Prescribed fires are carefully planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan that includes specific environmental conditions," officials said. "Prior to implementation, local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties and partners. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel implement, monitor and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals."

All prescribed fires will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the appropriate county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators and surrounding communities, according to the news release.

Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.

Those seeking more information should view Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HLCNF for updates.