Prescribed burning going on this week in Helena's South Hills
Mount Helena

A hiker enjoys a morning jaunt on Mount Helena in this file photo.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

The city of Helena Open Lands Division and U.S. Forest Service will be doing prescribed burns this week, officials said.

The burns will be above and below the 1906 Trail, said Brad Langsather, open lands manager for the city's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department. He said the burning will continue all week, as long as the snow holds up, noting that burning is only done when there is some snow cover.

Langsather said the city did a thinning project in 2016 and they have been doing ongoing burning since that time.

He said they will burn about eight acres on Mount Helena and 60 on Mount Ascension.

“It’s going great,” Langsather said Monday. “We have plenty of snow onsite and material is burning good.”

He said the snow and lack of wind led to a mild burning of materials. There were three employees onsite. Officials noted morning contacts are made with various city, county and federal agencies.

"Despite all of these contacts, burning on Mount Helena will still result in public unrest," Langsather stated.

The city of Helena owns and manages more than 1,950 acres of undeveloped parkland.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on its Facebook page Monday that is making progress on removing slash piles and people in Helena may see smoke coming from pile burning near Cox Lake and Rodney Ridge.
 
Forest officials said prescribed burning helps improve big-game habitat and forest health, while reducing the severity of future wildfires.
 
"Conditions permitting, we will likely be doing multiple prescribed burns this week in the Helena area," said Chiara Cipriano, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.  
 
Visit: https://go.usa.gov/x7Cef for more information on burning by the U.S. Forest Service.
 

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

