Prescribed burning by Rodney Ridge Trail planned

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, along with the city of Helena, plans to conduct prescribed burning this week on 100-250 acres around the Rodney Ridge Trail to reduce excess vegetation and improve firefighter and community safety in case of a wildfire.
The burning is expected to begin between Wednesday and Friday.
To minimize smoke impact on communities, the exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, the dryness of fuels, and air flow.
Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said prescribed burns are used to restore the vitality of native vegetation, while reducing hazardous fuels loads around communities.
“This burn is part of the important work that we brought forward in our Tenmile South Helena Vegetation project that among other objectives a priority is to improve public and firefighter safety should a wildfire occur in this area,” she said in a news release.
The Helena Fire Department, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Helena Police Department, USDA Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will take part in training exercises during the burn. They will work together analyzing fire behavior, fire patterns and indicators, which are important in determining origin and cause of a fire. The prescribed burn will also allow the agencies to train in management and communication, which are a large part of managing fires.
Visitors are advised to avoid Rodney Ridge Trail during the days of the prescribed burn and to drive carefully on South Davis Street where engines and personnel will be working.
Visit https://go.usa.gov/xH3wE for more information on prescribed burning on the Forest and follow Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on Facebook (@HLCNF) and Twitter (@LewisandClarkNF) for the latest updates.