Prescribed burning by Rodney Ridge Trail planned

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, along with the city of Helena, plans to conduct prescribed burning this week on 100-250 acres around the Rodney Ridge Trail to reduce excess vegetation and improve firefighter and community safety in case of a wildfire.

The burning is expected to begin between Wednesday and Friday.

To minimize smoke impact on communities, the exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, the dryness of fuels, and air flow.

Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said prescribed burns are used to restore the vitality of native vegetation, while reducing hazardous fuels loads around communities.

“This burn is part of the important work that we brought forward in our Tenmile South Helena Vegetation project that among other objectives a priority is to improve public and firefighter safety should a wildfire occur in this area,” she said in a news release.