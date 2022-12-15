Premiere Dance Company celebrates 30 years of ‘The Nutcracker’

One could say that Premiere Dance Company’s Nutcracker production was born out of necessity.

This year it hits a landmark 30th year in production, with performances Dec. 17 and 18.

But the story really began 31 years ago, when an out-of-state ballet company came to Helena to put on “The Nutcracker” and auditioned a number of local children as dancers.

The company arrived the day of the production and didn’t have costumes for a number of the dancers. So, they were going to make some dancers sit out.

The company had also changed the choreography from what folks in Helena had been rehearsing.

Charlene White, Premiere Dance Company’s founder and artistic director, recalls telling the ballet company director that if some kids were to sit out, then they were all sitting out.

Thus ensued a mad scramble back at her studio to find leotards and bits of costumes to put together so that all the kids could dance.

White has been doing her own Nutcracker production every year since, except for last year. Due to COVID, she created an alternative, small cast production – “The Christmas Attic.”

The prior year, also due to COVID, PDC did four mini-Nutcracker shows with audience sizes limited to about 35.

Now, “The Nutcracker” is back. There are 71 happy dancers back on stage at the Helena Civic Center, from tiniest mouse to the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The 30th anniversary “is kind of on the backburner,” said White. “It’s all about we get to do this again!”

As the curtain rises to the familiar strains of Tchaikovsky’s Overture and March, the audience will see the beautifully decorated Stahlbaum home ready for the annual Christmas party, complete with a growing Christmas tree.

At the party, Clara, (Ellie Mercer) is given a nutcracker that later that night will be forced into battle against a Mouse King and his army of mice.

Clara helps the Nutcracker to defeat the Mouse King, and the Nutcracker magically transforms into a Nutcracker Prince, danced by Kieran Burkholder.

They travel through the Land of Snow in an exquisite sleigh, meeting the Snow Queen and her dancing Snowflakes and enter the Kingdom of Sweets.

Behind the glitter and the tulle and the shimmering decorations are months and years of work.

While some might think the hours and hours of rehearsal would be a slog, the dancers would be the first to disagree.

They say they love the show and everything about it.

They were brokenhearted when “The Nutcracker” took a hiatus last year.

Aside from dealing with the COVID derailment, White recalled some of the funny disasters they’ve weathered the past three decades.

Years ago, they used pyro on stage to fire a cannon.

“Pyro is not an exact science,” she points out. Suddenly the cannon gave a deafening roar. Everyone on stage suddenly couldn’t hear. Plus, the concussion was so strong, it bumped the CD player.

Another year, a part of the set – “a drop” of silky fabric – suddenly fell from above, landing on Clara.

But, as the saying goes, the show must go on, so everyone danced their way through the mishap.

And then there was the year the Mouse King zipped onto stage via a zipline, but the harness wouldn’t release.

“Get me a mouse!” White yelled backstage. It still makes White laugh, recalling the mouse scampering on stage with a pair of scissors to free the Mouse King as the show rolled on.

This year’s lead dancers have been looking forward for years to dancing their particular roles.

Natalya Routzahn, this year’s Dew Drop Fairy, is in her 11th Nutcracker, having started out as a small mouse and then rising through the ranks to be a Russian toy, a Russian soloist and Clara.

She admits she was pretty disappointed that COVID “had affected our lives so much, “ canceling their usual shows.

“But I’m very excited to be the Dew Drop Fairy,” a role she’s eyed for years. “It’s a very challenging part,” said the Capital High School senior. “I love turning, so Charlene added things to make the part more difficult

“I kept practicing to get better. I want to present the best version of the dance I could do for my last year.”

“I started dancing when I was 9, so that’s eight years I’ve danced in ‘The Nutcracker,’” said Mikayla Stafford. This year the Helena High School senior is the Snow Queen.

“The Nutcracker is just something I look forward to. I know what to expect and I know what’s coming – the rehearsals and the shows. I just really enjoy everything about it.”

“The Nutcracker” is just one part of a very important piece of her life. “Dance has created a safe place for me.

“I can come into the studio” and just leave everything at the door. “I can come into class and just do something I enjoy. I can live in the moment.”

This year’s Sugar Plum Fairy, Keslie McGowan is “overjoyed to have the honor” of this role.

She’s been dancing since sixth grade and joined PDC several years ago.

“Dance has been part of my life for such a long time,” said the HHS senior. “I can’t imagine myself without it. I get to have a community of everybody I love always around me. And I get to challenge myself every day” because it’s not easy.

For White, the highlight is always watching “the littles” or the youngest dancers as they evolve from being afraid to where they are confidently dancing across the stage.

The shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Helena Civic Center, 340 Neill Ave. Tickets are $12 to $30, and can be ordered online at helenaciviccenter.com, or call 406-447-8481, or they are available for purchase at the Helena Civic Center an hour before the show.