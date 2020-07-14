PPP dollars save 13,000 Helena jobs

More than 1,200 Helena businesses and nonprofits received Payroll Protection Program relief funds, saving the livelihoods of more than 13,000 local workers.
The U.S. Small Business Administration's program is part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, designed to prop up main street America following government-mandated COVID-19 shutdowns across the nation.
Last week, the federal government released the names of 660,000 entities nationwide that received at least $150,000, less than 15% of the total number of loans.
For loans less than $150,000, the SBA data does not provide addresses or business names, but does provide specific loan amounts. In Helena, those loans totaled $36,540,408.
For loans exceeding $150,000, the SBA data provides entity names but only a range of loan amounts. The exact amount of money distributed locally could range from $49.2 million to $1.16 billion.
Locally, there were two recipients of $5 million to $10 million loans, four recipients of $2 million to $5 million loans, seven recipients of $1 million to $2 million loans, 31 recipients of $350,000 to $1 million loans, and 89 recipients of loans between $150,000 and $350,000.
A total of 319 Helena-based recipients received loans under $10,000, and 795 locals received loans between $10,000 and $150,000.
Loans through the PPP are 100% forgivable as long as the small business or nonprofit in question follows the rules in how the money is spent. Funding through the program is intended only for payroll and some other fixed costs, such as rent.
Richard G. Anderson, of Dick Anderson Construction, received one of the largest payouts locally, between $5 million and $10 million.
Helena-based engineering firm Morrison-Maierle, which conducts engineering, surveying and planning work across the West, also benefited from a payout between $5 million and $10 million.
West Mont, a local nonprofit that offers a variety of services such as vocational training to adults with developmental disabilities, collected more than $1 million in federal relief funds.
West Mont President Ashleigh Heimbach said Gov. Steve Bullock's COVID-19 shelter-in-place order meant the organization had to close its four vocational facilities, including its farm and flower shop. She also said many of the clients sheltered in place with family.
The pandemic resulted in a $40,000 to $60,000 a month hemorrhaging of revenue.
"So this allowed us to know that payroll costs were completely covered and then all of our day-to-day costs, your food and your medical supplies and your building and vehicle maintenance, all of that could be covered even with this $40,000 to $60,000 loss," Heimbach said.
The money has allowed the organization to offer year-end incentive bonuses and overtime pay to employees. Heimbach said that despite the seven-figure influx of cash, the organization still does not have the ability to offer hazard pay.
"So everybody got a chunk of money basically before year end," Heimbach said. "And then it also allowed us to be a little more flexible with our benefit package come July 1."
West Mont waited until the second round of funding in May -- the first round was depleted within weeks due to high demand nationwide -- after board members encouraged Heimbach to apply.
"I think a lot of it was we were really unsure if we were going to be able to keep the FTEs, and it wasn't something we wanted to take on if we weren't at a point where some of it maybe was forgiven or all of it was forgiven," Heimbach said, referring to the federal government's later decision to forgive the loans. "Our ability to give a year-end incentive to our employees was definitely beneficial for us. We have been able to do that before, but were able to do it on a larger scale this year."
Real Food Market and Deli received between $150,000 and $350,000, enabling the local business to retain 55 employees, according to SBA documents.
Market owner Laughing Water said he was also able to offer his employees hazard pay amounting to an extra $2 an hour.
Water said that when virus-related restrictions caused him to shut down the deli operations, he was forced to lay off about a dozen employees.
"That represented the biggest loss," he said. "We lost close to a quarter of our business."
Carroll College was another recipient of a large amount of money, between $2 million and $5 million.
According to Carroll's Vice President of Enrollment Management and Marketing Chato Hazelbaker, the private institution would have been staring down the barrel of a deficit heading into fiscal year 2021 had it not been for the millions in government assistance.
Some higher education institutions came under fire for tapping into Americans' pockets rather than their endowments, but Hazelbaker said that was not an option for Carroll.
"There was no way to tap into our endowment for that kind of cost," he said. "We were seeing significant losses in our endowment at the time."
In its loan application, the institution estimated the money would enable it to retain 306 employees.
While Hazelbaker said the funds were a much needed relief for the college's budget, more importantly it enables staff to focus on more pressing matters.
"We are extremely busy right now," he said. "This allows people to focus on what it's going to take to open in the fall."
The Independent Record's Thom Bridge contributed to this story.
