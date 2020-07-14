PPP dollars save 13,000 Helena jobs

"I think a lot of it was we were really unsure if we were going to be able to keep the FTEs, and it wasn't something we wanted to take on if we weren't at a point where some of it maybe was forgiven or all of it was forgiven," Heimbach said, referring to the federal government's later decision to forgive the loans. "Our ability to give a year-end incentive to our employees was definitely beneficial for us. We have been able to do that before, but were able to do it on a larger scale this year."