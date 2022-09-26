 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Power pole installation prompts detour on Lake Helena Road

  • 0
Northwestern Energy linemen install a pole and platform

In this IR file photo, NorthWestern Energy linemen install a pole and platform to provide a nesting location for a pair of osprey that was displaced last fall when a nearby cell tower was removed.

 Thom Bridge, IR file photo

Traffic will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on Lake Helena Road from the intersection with Lincoln and Hauser Dam roads to Rainbow Drive.

The detour is required for the safety of the public and for NorthWestern Energy crews while a power pole is replaced, utility officials said.

The utility appreciates the patience of the public and drivers while this work, which will improve energy service reliability for area customers, takes place.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Operations update: Moose fire in Idaho, September 26

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News