Power pole installation prompts detour on Lake Helena Road

Traffic will be detoured from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday on Lake Helena Road from the intersection with Lincoln and Hauser Dam roads to Rainbow Drive.

The detour is required for the safety of the public and for NorthWestern Energy crews while a power pole is replaced, utility officials said.

The utility appreciates the patience of the public and drivers while this work, which will improve energy service reliability for area customers, takes place.

For more information, contact NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669.