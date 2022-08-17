 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Power outage planned in Clancy and Jefferson City

NorthWestern Energy customers and Vigilante Electric Cooperative members in the Clancy and Jefferson City areas will have a planned power outage from 1:30 to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The outage will affect NorthWestern Energy customers south of Howard Beer Road and Gruber Estates Subdivision to south to Boulder Hill, and all Vigilante Electric Cooperative members off of Lump Gulch. The major roads in the area are Lump Gulch Road, Clancy Creek Road, Warm Springs Creek Road, Wickes Road and Tizer Lake Road.

The outage will allow crews to safety replace substation equipment, work that will improve energy service reliability. 

For more information, NorthWestern Energy customers can call 888-467-2669 and Vigilante Electric Cooperative members can call 800-221-8271.

Provided by NorthWestern Energy

