Power outage planned east of Hauser Lake

NorthWestern Energy is planning a power outage affecting customers on the east side of Hauser Lake on Aug. 16.

The utility announced the planned outage in a Friday afternoon news release.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, NorthWestern Energy customers in the American Bar, Nelson and Eldorado areas will be without power.

"The outage is necessary for upgrade work to the energy infrastructure to be done safely. The project will improve energy service reliability for NorthWestern Energy’s customers," the news release states. "We appreciate customers’ patience."

Those seeking more information are encouraged to call (888) 467-2669.