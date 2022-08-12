 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Power outage planned east of Hauser Lake

  • 0

NorthWestern Energy is planning a power outage affecting customers on the east side of Hauser Lake on Aug. 16.

The utility announced the planned outage in a Friday afternoon news release.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, NorthWestern Energy customers in the American Bar, Nelson and Eldorado areas will be without power.

"The outage is necessary for upgrade work to the energy infrastructure to be done safely. The project will improve energy service reliability for NorthWestern Energy’s customers," the news release states. "We appreciate customers’ patience."

Those seeking more information are encouraged to call (888) 467-2669.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers build levitation machine in world first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News