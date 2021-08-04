 Skip to main content
Power outage hits about 1,500 Helena customers
A power outage on Wednesday impacted about 1,500 customers in central Helena.

The outage began at 9:39 a.m. and crews restored service to about 1,000 customer by 11:15 a.m., a NorthWestern Energy spokeswoman said. All customers had service restored before noon.

Police Chief Steve Hagen said the 911 center received several calls regarding traffic lights being out in the downtown area and along parts of Montana Avenue. He said police did receive calls of traffic issues, but no accidents were reported.

The line was patrolled and a cause of the outage was not found. Crews continue work to determine the cause, NorthWestern Energy said.

