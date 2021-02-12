 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outage hits 96 customers along Lincoln Road
0 comments
alert top story

Power outage hits 96 customers along Lincoln Road

{{featured_button_text}}
NorthWestern Energy

Power was out to 96 customers along Lincoln Road early Friday as negative temperatures dipped into the double digits.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

NorthWestern Energy reported the outage occurred just west of Green Meadow Drive. The outage was reported and was expected to be repaired by 8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service says there is a 20 chance of snow Friday, mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -4. Wind chill values as low as -30, with north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Saturday will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2. But wind chill values will be as low as -20.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4 and Monday will be a balmy 27 degrees, with a high of 34 degrees expected Tuesday, weather officials said.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pirate skeletons from 1717 shipwreck discovered off Cape Cod

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News