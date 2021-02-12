Power outage hits 96 customers along Lincoln Road

Power was out to 96 customers along Lincoln Road early Friday as negative temperatures dipped into the double digits.

NorthWestern Energy reported the outage occurred just west of Green Meadow Drive. The outage was reported and was expected to be repaired by 8:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service says there is a 20 chance of snow Friday, mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -4. Wind chill values as low as -30, with north northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Saturday will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2. But wind chill values will be as low as -20.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4 and Monday will be a balmy 27 degrees, with a high of 34 degrees expected Tuesday, weather officials said.

