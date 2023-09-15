The 44th annual National Prisoner of War and Missing In Action (POW-MIA) Recognition Day was held Friday morning at the Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial, Memorial Park.

The names were read of 53 personnel listed as POW-MIA served from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold Wars.

This observance was supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation & Montana Military Museum, The American Legion Post No. 2 (L&C), Voiture 718, 40 & 8 Society, Lewis & Clark Veterans Memorial Foundation, and veterans at large.