Veterans, military personnel and the public are invited to participate in the 44th annual National Prisoner of War and Missing Action (POW-MIA) Recognition Day 8 a.m. Friday at the Lewis & Clark County Veterans Memorial, Memorial Park.

Those people who wish to read the 53 names of Montana POW-MIAs should gather between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to go over the process, event organizers said. Those 53 personnel listed as POW-MIA served from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Cold Wars.

This observance is supported by the Fort William Henry Harrison Museum Foundation & Montana Military Museum, The American Legion Post No. 2 (L&C), Voiture 718, 40 & 8 Society, Lewis & Clark Veterans Memorial Foundation, and veterans at large.

For questions or to volunteer, call Ray Read at 406-458-9847 or 406-235-0290, or e-mail myfun51@msn.com.