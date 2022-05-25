Potential school threat reported in Great Falls

C.M. Russell High School and neighborhood elementary schools in Great Falls enacted protective safety measures early Wednesday as police investigated a report in the neighborhood of a potential threat.

Just before noon, police posted that Russell students were being dismissed one class at a time and told parents not to go to the school. The Shelter in Place had been lifted for all other schools, and classes are resuming their normal schedules.

Great Falls police posted on their Facebook page about 8:45 a.m. that a school resource officer had received information of a potential threat.

"Please DO NOT COME TO THE SCHOOL and allow officers to conduct their investigation," police stated.

Police said they have not substantiated the threat, there have been no shots fired, no children are under desks, and officers are carrying weapons. They said there is a video someone posted of U.S. marshals preparing weapons in the parking lot

They told parents via Facebook that they could pick up their children who are at elementary schools.

"Praying for peace and safety," one person posted online.

A person inside the school told the Independent Record that they had been in lockdown since 8 a.m. Today is the last day of the school year for seniors at the high school.

Authorities posted about noon that students with vehicles at the high school were allowed to drive home and could take siblings with them, but no friends. They were instructed to go directly home. Students who walk or bus to school were taken to Montana ExpoPark, where parents or guardians could pick them up. An ID was required.

All classes and activities at CMR were canceled for the rest of the day.

Capt. Doug Otto and Superintendent Tom Moore held a news conference in which Otto said police had yet to find someone with a firearm and students would remain in lockdown.

"We have everybody at the school, everyone is safe," he said.

According to publicschoolreview.com, Russell has about 1,400 students.

The incident occurred less than a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz posted a note on the district's website.

"Our hearts go out to the families and staff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas," he wrote. "We are heartbroken this morning as we prepare to support our kids, both as parents and educators, in the wake of another national tragedy.

"Some students may have difficult questions about yesterday’s horrible event which comes just 10 days after a shooting in a New York grocery store. We can take steps to help them cope. One of the most important things we can do is to stick to our normal routines at home, at school, and with sports and other extra-curricular activities," Weltz said.

"All District operations are normal today and staff are taking age-appropriate steps to help students cope while continuing normal class activities. For our youngest kids, this means class-as-usual and being available for kids who may have heard about the shootings and have questions or emotions to address. For middle school and high school students, there may be more direct discussion to share feelings and check in on each other."

He said the District will continue to collaborate with parents, law enforcement, mental health care providers, and local government to identify and implement safety and violence-prevention measures.

