POSTPONED/CANCELED--Big Sky Pride: ‘Quivering With Antici….’

“We see you quiver with antici….”
So say the rainbow pink lips of the logo for Big Sky Pride’s celebration.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- most of Big Sky Pride’s annual celebration, including its popular parade and drag show are postponed.
Indefinitely.
Until Montana lifts Phase 3 restrictions for reopening.
And, as of June 11, it looks like reaching Phase 3 anytime soon is unlikely.
Montana’s COVID numbers have been climbing, and cases have surged in a number of states.
Admittedly, this week would have been one glorious time to celebrate -- coming right on the heels of Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court 6-3 ruling that protects gay and transgender people from workplace discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
The ruling found two conservative Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and John G. Roberts Jr. joining more liberal justices in this sweeping gay rights ruling, which is being called a “stunning victory” for LGBTQ equality.
“We are super excited and amazed and surprised and ecstatic about the ruling that came out this morning,” said Big Sky Pride President Kev Hamm on Monday afternoon.
“It’s an amazing step forward but our work isn’t done. It was a nice thing to wake up to this morning. It certainly makes everything a little bit better when...we’re going forward. The fact that it was a 6-3 decision and that it was written by Justice Gorsuch is astounding.”
While the court decision protects people from discrimination at work, he noted, “that’s not the only parts of our life needing protections. We still need protection in housing. We still need protection in policing. So, we still need everything to be better. So, our work isn’t done. It’s a great step forward. It’s not the end of the road by any means.”
Hamm urges folks to “celebrate smartly. Remember your social distancing. Wear a mask.”
And he’s super excited to share what’s on tap for Big Sky Pride -- this week and when the COVID crisis passes.
This week, Big Sky Pride and The Myrna Loy host the LGBTQ FILMFEST, featuring four nights of movies.
Films kicked off Monday, with Academy Award winning “Moonlight.”
Tuesday featured the critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Tangerine.”
Wednesday it’s the multi-award-winning film, “Brokeback Mountain,” based on an Annie Proulx short story.
The festival wraps up with “Booksmart,” a coming-of-age comedy, on Thursday.
All films are shown at 7 p.m. and tickets are $8 each night.
For more details, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/events/.
Only 100 tickets will be sold each night to ensure space for social distancing in the theater.
“We’re sticking to 50 percent capacity,” said film programmer Benji Cosgrove.
The Myrna Loy is not streaming the films. However, all of them are available on popular streaming services for those who want to watch them at home.
For updates on the film fest and info about virtual Pride events, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/bigskypride/events/?ref=page_internal.
Last year, Pride events drew around 10,000 people to Helena, estimates Hamm, between the parade and the popular drag show.
“Since we can’t do the parade in June, we are postponing, most likely canceling everything,” said Hamm.
“We can’t do anything until Phase III restrictions are lifted.”
But when that time comes, Big Sky Pride has an ambitious road show it will be taking around the state.
“We’re bringing Pride to everyone by doing a seven-week tour,” said Hamm.
Part of this is to respond to the economic stress of the pandemic, which has people worried about their jobs, money and the economy, he said.
They’ll be holding three to four drag shows in local businesses in all seven cities and holding different dinner specials at restaurants around those towns.
“It’s a nice way for us to get back to the economies of various cities,” where local businesses have supported Big Sky Pride over the years.
The tour will zigzag across the state, going from Great Falls to Billings to Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell, Butte and Helena.
Big Sky Pride won’t be focusing on doing any virtual events, Hamm said, because there’s no need to compete with major Pride events going on around the world.
There’s already an organization InterPride that’s doing a great job of informing folks of virtual events.
Someday, sometime -- there will be a massive Big Sky Pride event with queer comedy shows, drag shows, and Bears & Brews social gatherings in all seven cities.
Until then, antici...
