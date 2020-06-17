POSTPONED/CANCELED--Big Sky Pride: ‘Quivering With Antici….’

All films are shown at 7 p.m. and tickets are $8 each night.

For more details, visit https://themyrnaloy.com/whats-happening/events/.

Only 100 tickets will be sold each night to ensure space for social distancing in the theater.

“We’re sticking to 50 percent capacity,” said film programmer Benji Cosgrove.

The Myrna Loy is not streaming the films. However, all of them are available on popular streaming services for those who want to watch them at home.

For updates on the film fest and info about virtual Pride events, visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/bigskypride/events/?ref=page_internal.

Last year, Pride events drew around 10,000 people to Helena, estimates Hamm, between the parade and the popular drag show.

“Since we can’t do the parade in June, we are postponing, most likely canceling everything,” said Hamm.

“We can’t do anything until Phase III restrictions are lifted.”

But when that time comes, Big Sky Pride has an ambitious road show it will be taking around the state.

“We’re bringing Pride to everyone by doing a seven-week tour,” said Hamm.